King County’s homeless population had its first reported death from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, on Monday morning when a man in his 60s was found unresponsive by medical staff at a Kent isolation and quarantine facility.

The county said it now has 112 confirmed coronavirus cases among its homeless population or people working at shelters or service sites. Less than two weeks ago, on April 7, there were only 27 confirmed cases.

The man who died had been living homeless, according to a press release from King County, but had been moved on Friday to the Kent motel, which the county purchased for isolation and quarantine for people with symptoms of COVID-19 but no place to isolate. Seventy people are currently staying there, the county press release said.

“We are all saddened by the death of our guest,” said a statement from Leo Flor, Director of the King County Department of Community and Human Services and Patty Hayes, Director of Public Health – Seattle & King County. “We will continue to work around the clock to ensure that all King County residents, including those without a home, have a dignified place to be when receiving care for this virus.”

Several formerly homeless clients of local service providers have already passed away: One was living at a permanent supportive housing complex run by the Downtown Emergency Services Center (DESC), and another was in an apartment but still a client of DESC, according to Dan Malone, executive director of DESC. Another formerly homeless person living in Single-Room Occupancy shared housing run by Operation Nightwatch passed away this month, according to the Rev. Rick Reynolds, executive director of Operation Nightwatch.

In King County's normally crowded shelters, there have been efforts to spread sleeping mats 6 feet apart and move hundreds of people into hotel rooms to slow the spread of the disease. Despite this, clusters of the illness have occurred in places like the Lazarus Center in South Seattle and an emergency overflow shelter at Airport Way. Each location had 16 cases as of Monday, and both are run by Catholic Community Services.

Malone told the Seattle Times in an interview last week that his organization, DESC, had been averaging one new case a day for about two weeks.

There hadn’t been any significant outbreaks at a single DESC location, Malone said, but he worried about the lack of testing available to clients and staff. Without widespread testing, avoiding larger outbreaks is more difficult, Malone said.

“I’m definitely concerned that we’re going to have more cases,” Malone said. “There ought to be much more targeted testing happening.”