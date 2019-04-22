Mayor Jenny Durkan will withdraw her nominee for director of the Seattle Human Services Department, leaving unresolved the question of who will permanently oversee the city’s response to the homelessness crisis.

Jason Johnson was tapped for promotion in December, but his nomination stalled amid concerns raised by some HSD employees, social-service providers and several City Council members about the process the Durkan administration used to select him. Johnson will continue in his role as interim director through next year, as Seattle and King County move to create a new regional homeless services authority, according to the mayor’s office.

Citing the city code outlining the process for filling vacant administrative positions, the mayor’s office said there’s no time limit on how long Johnson can remain interim director.

Durkan on Monday accused council members of dragging their feet to fill one of the city’s most high-profile administrative positions, singling out Councilmember Kshama Sawant, who declined to advance Johnson’s nomination through her human-services committee for council confirmation.

“The Council’s failure to follow its own procedures or give Jason a fair confirmation process has been harmful to the work of the Human Services Department, impaired our effort to respond to the homelessness crisis and has been deeply unfair to a person that has served this city tirelessly on one of the toughest issues facing our city, region and country,” Durkan said in a released statement.

Johnson, who withdrew as part of mutual agreement with Durkan, has led the department since former HSD Director Catherine Lester stepped down last year. An inside hire, Durkan described him as a “collaborative and experienced leader.”

Advertising

But shortly after Johnson’s nomination some HSD employees began pushing back against his selection, criticizing his leadership and circulating a petition demanding Durkan start over and undertake a more robust and transparent selection process.

The council rejected a resolution sponsored by Sawant to restart the search and agreed to move forward with the confirmation process. But after several weeks and one public hearing, Johnson’s nomination appeared to stall a second time.

Durkan’s office informed City Council members of Johnson’s withdrawal from consideration via email Monday.

Seattle Times reporter Vianna Davila contributed to this report