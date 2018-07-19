Seattle and King County are 31 months into a declared state of emergency on homelessness, and, except for a few bright spots, the crisis has gotten worse.

To spotlight and explain the ongoing regional crisis, Seattle media outlets today are collaborating on a Day of Homelessness. The stories you see on this interactive map are the work of four newsrooms — Crosscut/KCTS 9, KUOW, Seattlepi.com and The Seattle Times — which shared data but reported stories independently.

