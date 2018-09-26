This was the first sanctioned village in Seattle that doesn't require sobriety; it's also the first to be shut down.

The city of Seattle plans to shut down the Licton Springs tiny-house village after March, bringing to an end one of the most controversial city efforts to help house homeless people.

The decision to let Licton Springs’ two-year permit expire next spring marks the first time Seattle has formally closed one of its tiny-house villages, the ninth of which is set to open next month. Previous sites have had their permits renewed or sites were relocated.

Licton Springs opened on Aurora Avenue North in summer 2017 as part of the city’s effort to help transition people who were living outside into shelter. The site was controversial from the beginning, because of the low-barrier, harm-reduction model it employs: Residents are allowed to use alcohol and drugs, something not allowed at the other sanctioned encampments.

This was a draw for many of the city’s hardest-to-serve homeless people, who had previously refused offers of shelter. But it incensed residents of the surrounding north Seattle neighborhood, who said the village drew illegal activity to the area.

Fifty-three people still live in Licton Springs; 39 of them have been living there more than a year, said Will Lemke, spokesman for the city’s Human Services Department. Most of them had significant challenges and disabilities, Lemke said, including chronic mental-health issues and substance abuse.

“They weren’t getting into housing at the rate we wanted,” Lemke said. In response, the city instituted a performance improvement plan for the site.

That plan will remain in place, as the city spends the next several months working to find permanent housing for the remaining Licton Springs residents, Lemke said. The city’s decision to not renew the permit was first reported by KUOW.

No homeless people have been sent to live at Licton Springs since June, Lemke said, and none will be sent there in the coming months.

Lemke said the city learned things from the experience with Licton Springs, including the need for more case management and a requirement that all residents work with a case manager, something that had been optional in the city’s six original tiny-house villages.

Licton Springs has also raised continued concerns for the city about the self-managed model of the original villages. The camp sits on land owned by the Low Income Housing Institute, which operates the camp. But the day-t0-day management is handled by the activist nonprofit SHARE/WHEEL, which elects camp residents to serve as representatives for the village.

The city’s three newest villages, including one that will open in October, do not run under the self-managed model.