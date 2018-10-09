Share story

By
Seattle Times staff reporter

King County Executive Dow Constantine has tapped Leo Flor to lead the county’s fight against poverty and homelessness, according to a released statement.

Flor will take over for departing Department of Community and Human Services Director Adrienne Quinn, who in September announced she was resigning to take a teaching position at the University of Washington.

“Leo Flor has the complete skill set to build on the progress we have made to help every child, youth, and adult in King County achieve their full potential,” Constantine said.

Flor, currently a deputy in the human services division, played a key role in the county’s successful campaign to renew the Veterans, Human Services and Seniors property-tax levy. As director of human services, he’ll assume oversight of one of the county’s largest divisions, with a $1.5 billion budget and 400 employees.

Constantine’s announcement comes in a season of turnover, as several key figures involved in the region’s response to the homelessness crisis have stepped down.

Flor’s appointment is pending approval of the Metropolitan King County Council.

Vernal Coleman: 206-464-3304 or vcoleman@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @VernalColeman.