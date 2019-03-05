We want to talk about homelessness in Washington, discuss your thoughts on our stories, and drink some good coffee.

The Seattle Times’ Project Homeless would love to have you over for coffee. Our project has been around over a year now, and we’d like to talk about what we’ve written, hear what you think, and chat about what we’re writing.

We’d also like to drink coffee. Mercy Housing is hosting with our team at its headquarters in Seattle’s Othello neighborhood at 6930 Martin Luther King Jr. Way South, on Tuesday, March 26, from 7:45 a.m. to 9. Feel free to bring a friend or three, but if you do, please RSVP for all of you.

We’d love to hear what you have to say. Here’s the link to RSVP.

Here’s the schedule:

7:45 — Doors open; coffee and conversation time.

8:15 — Q&A with the Project Homeless team:

Directions: If you’re taking public transit, the Link light rail and buses 36 and 50 stop at Othello Station. Mercy Housing’s residential entrance is on the east side of Martin Luther King Junior Way south, slightly north of Myrtle Street.

If you’re driving, there should be parking in the residential streets around: Willow Street has two-hour parking, and some of its cross streets from 40th to 46th are unlimited.