Cold-weather shelters across King and Snohomish counties have opened in an effort to provide more places for homeless people to get indoors overnight.

Most sites in King County are scheduled to close Dec. 21 or 22, but some will close later this week.

A weather system blew in from the north Tuesday morning, bringing the cold air responsible for heavy overnight snow in areas north of Everett down to Seattle, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures across the region will remain chilly all week, with highs hovering around freezing and lows in the teens and 20s, according to the weather service.

Here is where you can find cold-weather shelters for adults across King County:

Compass Housing Alliance, 210 Alaskan Way S. in Pioneer Square, will be open to 60 adults from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. through Dec. 22 . Pets are allowed. Dinner and a light breakfast will be served.

. Pets are allowed. Dinner and a light breakfast will be served. Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St., will be open from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. through Dec. 23 . It can hold 120 adults. Pets are allowed. Dinner and a light breakfast will be served.

. It can hold 120 adults. Pets are allowed. Dinner and a light breakfast will be served. Lakefront Community House, 600 N. 130th St. in North Seattle, will be open from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. through Dec. 22 and can hold 25 adults. Pets are allowed and three meals will be served.

and can hold 25 adults. Pets are allowed and three meals will be served. St. Dunstan’s Church in Shoreline, 722 N. 145th St., will be open from 8:30 p.m. Dec. 19 to 7:30 a.m. Dec. 20 . Single adults and couples are allowed. The church can hold 15 people.

. Single adults and couples are allowed. The church can hold 15 people. Kenmore Daytime Warming, 6728 N.E. 181st St. in Kenmore, will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Dec. 24 and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 25 .

. Auburn Food Bank and Warming Center, 2806 Auburn Way N. in Auburn, will be open from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Dec. 22 and can hold 50 adults. Single adults and couples are allowed. Call 253-334-4860.

and can hold 50 adults. Single adults and couples are allowed. Call 253-334-4860. United Methodist Highline Church in Burien, 13015 First Ave. S., will be open from 7 p.m. Dec. 20 to 9 a.m. Dec. 21 . Dinner, breakfast and snacks will be served.

. Dinner, breakfast and snacks will be served. Calvary Presbyterian Church in Enumclaw, 1725 Porter St., will be open for check-in at 6 p.m. through Dec. 22 for transportation to another shelter site.

for transportation to another shelter site. FUSION Overnight Shelter in Federal Way, 1505 S. 328th St., will be open from 5 p.m. Dec. 20 to 9 a.m. Dec. 21 . No pets are allowed, and snacks and water will be provided.

. No pets are allowed, and snacks and water will be provided. Holy Spirit Church in Kent, 310 Third Ave. S., will be open 9 p.m.-7 a.m. Dec. 20 and 21. Water and snacks will be provided.

If you are a family with children, call the Family Shelter Intake Line at 206-245-1026 to be connected with a shelter bed and a ride to get there.

In addition, several daytime shelters are open for people to get out of the elements across King County. Visit the King County Regional Homelessness Authority’s website at st.news/kingshelter to find a complete list.

In Snohomish County, these cold-weather shelters have opened for adults:

South County Cold Weather Shelter in Lynwood, 17620 60th Ave. W., offers transportation to the shelter, with pickups and check-in 7-7:30 p.m. Dec. 20 and 9-9:30 p.m. Dec. 23 . Call for later check-ins (based on availability) and if you have your own vehicle. 206-743-9843.

. Call for later check-ins (based on availability) and if you have your own vehicle. 206-743-9843. Monroe Cold Weather Shelter, 1012 W. Main St. in Monroe, will be open for check-in 8-10 p.m. Dec. 20 . 425-535-0000.

. 425-535-0000. Snohomish Cold Weather Shelter, 210 Ave. B. in Snohomish, will be open for check-in 8-10 p.m. Dec. 20 . 425-535-0000.

. 425-535-0000. Marysville Cold Weather Shelter, 7215 51st Ave. N.E. in Marysville, will be open for check-in 7-9:30 p.m. Dec. 20 . 425-686-9272.

. 425-686-9272. Everett Cold Weather Shelter, 1616 Pacific Ave. in Everett, will be open for check-in 8-10 p.m. Dec. 20 . 425-740-2550.

. 425-740-2550. Everett Family Cold Weather Shelter, 5126 S. Second Ave. in Everett, will be open for check-in 4-8 p.m. Dec. 20. Email speterson@egmission.org.

A full list of Snohomish County cold weather shelters is at st.news/snoshelter.