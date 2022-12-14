Cold-weather shelters will open across Seattle and King County starting Wednesday evening in an effort to provide more places for homeless people to get indoors overnight.

Five locations will open Wednesday night — three in Seattle, one in Shoreline and one in Auburn — to offer places for adults living outside to get out of the elements as the region braces for an extended period of lower temperatures. Additional sites, including one in Burien, will open later this week. Most sites are scheduled to close Dec. 22, but some could close sooner.

Starting Wednesday night, temperatures will start to dip into the high 20s and low 30s, according to Jacob DeFlitch, meteorologist at the National Weather Service of Seattle. That cold weather could get more brutal as rain is predicted starting Saturday and continuing into Sunday.

But even colder weather is predicted for next week with Dec. 21 and Dec. 22 currently predicted to be the coldest days with temperatures dipping into the 20s.

“We do turn colder as we get to next week,” DeFlitch said. But it isn’t all final, DeFlitch added, “There’s a lot of uncertainty in the forecast.”

The King County Regional Homelessness Authority oversees the activation of emergency weather shelters across the county, and it’s implemented new and broader criteria for when to activate emergency shelter sites.

“Climate change is making severe weather events more frequent, and this is the fourth activation since November, with few breaks in between,” said Anne Martens, spokesperson for the Authority.

Here where’s you can find cold-weather shelters for adults across the county:

Compass Housing Alliance, 210 Alaskan Way S. in Pioneer Square, will be open to 60 adults from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. Pets are allowed. Dinner and a light breakfast will be served.

Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St., will be open from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. daily. It can hold 100 adults. Pets are allowed. Dinner and a light breakfast will be served.

Lakefront Community House, 600 N. 130th St. in North Seattle, will be open from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. and can hold 25 adults. Pets are allowed and three meals will be served.

St. Dunstan’s Church in Shoreline, 722 N. 145th St., will be open from 8:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. Single adults and couples are allowed. The church can hold 15 people. It announces daily if it will be open that evening.

Auburn Food Bank and Warming Center, 2806 Auburn Way N. in Auburn, will be open from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday. Call 253-334-4860.

United Methodist Highline Church in Burien, 13015 First Ave. S., will be open from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. starting Thursday until Sunday. Dinner, breakfast and snacks will be served.

If you are a family with children, call the Family Shelter Intake Line — 206-245-1026 — to be connected with a shelter bed and a ride to get there.

In addition, several daytime shelters are open for people to get out of the elements across King County. Go to the King County Regional Homelessness Authority’s website to find a complete list.

Follow the Regional Homelessness Authority’s blog for future updates.