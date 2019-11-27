In response to temperatures expected to drop below freezing Thanksgiving week, cold-weather shelters will open their doors in King and Snohomish counties starting Wednesday night. Temperatures are projected to plunge to as low as 26 degrees Friday night before warming up again next week. The city of Seattle’s severe weather shelter, operated by the Salvation Army at the Seattle Municipal Tower, will be open to adults over 18 and all genders starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday, then open nightly at 7 p.m. between Thursday and Sunday. The shelter also will be open Monday, starting at 9 p.m. The Seattle Times’ Project Homeless is funded by BECU, The Bernier McCaw Foundation, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Campion Foundation, the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation, Raikes Foundation, Schultz Family Foundation, Seattle Foundation, Seattle Mariners, Starbucks and the University of Washington. The Seattle Times maintains editorial control over Project Homeless content.

Pets will be allowed inside, city spokesperson Will Lemke said.

King County is also increasing Salvation Army staffing at its Administration Building in downtown Seattle to allow 50 additional spaces for people to come in from the cold. The King County spaces will remain open through 6 a.m. Monday, though the county said it would re-evaluate over the weekend to see if it should continue operating.

An estimated 3,200 households who accessed homeless services in King County in August were living without shelter, according to the most recent data available.

In Snohomish County, cold-weather shelter is available Wednesday night at the Snohomish Evangelical Free Church, the Monroe New Hope Fellowship, the Marysville Salvation Army and the Everett Cold Weather Shelter.