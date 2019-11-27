In response to temperatures expected to drop below freezing Thanksgiving week, cold-weather shelters will open their doors in King and Snohomish counties starting Wednesday night.

Temperatures are projected to plunge to as low as 26 degrees Friday night before warming up again next week.

Families can find help at the King County Emergency Family Shelter Intake Line: 206-245-1026. If families need shelter — and a ride — a Lyft can be sent for them, due to a partnership with the company.

The city of Seattle’s severe weather shelter, operated by the Salvation Army at the Seattle Municipal Tower, will be open to adults over 18 and all genders starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday, then open nightly at 7 p.m. between Thursday and Sunday. The shelter also will be open Monday, starting at 9 p.m.