The city of Seattle will appeal a King County judge’s ruling last week that a because a vehicle can be defined as someone’s home, it can’t be towed.

Reached Wednesday night, Deputy City Attorney John Schochet called last week’s ruling in King County Superior Court, “legally wrong and unworkable.” And while the Superior Court’s ruling doesn’t necessarily set a precedent, Schochet said the decision could still affect the city’s ability to enforce its parking laws.

It’s a case with potential far-reaching implications for the thousands of people living in their vehicles across the county, and those residents and business owners who are frustrated with their presence on city streets.

Steven Long, 58, is among those in the region living in his vehicle because his rent got too high. He sued the city after a parking-enforcement officer ordered his pickup truck towed in October 2016 for violating Seattle’s 72-hour parking rule. Long had been living in the truck since he was evicted from an apartment two years earlier.

The city eventually waived the parking ticket, but Long was left responsible for $557 in impoundment fees.

He lost his case in Municipal Court last May.

But on Friday, Superior Court Judge Catherine Shaffer ruled in Long’s favor on two counts: that the towing of the vehicle, and its potential sale at auction if Long couldn’t pay the fees, violated the state’s homestead act; and that the fees themselves violated the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition on excessive fines.

In court on Friday, Assistant City Attorney Michael Ryan warned about that interpretation of the law, arguing it could put the city at risk of violating the state constitution anytime officials tow a vehicle, because it’s not always clear someone is living in it.

Jim Lobsenz, one of Long’s attorneys, predicted the city may stop towing vehicles they suspect someone is living in simply because they won’t be able to collect the fines, based on Shaffer’s decision that the vehicle can be a home and shouldn’t be subject to such fees.

He compared the city’s 72-hour parking rule to outdated loitering laws, designed to keep people from remaining any one place too long.

“Why? Because you’re up to no good?” Lobsenz said. “Because we feel uncomfortable with people that are just hanging around our neighborhood for more than three days.”