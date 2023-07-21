The Seattle Times’ Project Homeless is funded by BECU, Campion Foundation, Raikes Foundation, Seattle Foundation and the University of Washington. The Seattle Times maintains editorial control over Project Homeless content.

On a morning in January, the Des Moines Police Department received a 911 call about a homeless man on Pacific Highway screaming at the top of his lungs, throwing rocks at passing cars. Police officers, flanked by crisis responders from a Seattle nonprofit, arrived, moved the man to the side of the street and calmed him down.

Up until a year ago, that might have been the end of the interaction, leaving the man to potentially break down again hours, days, months later because his underlying conditions remained untreated.

A new program is trying to break that cycle.

Des Moines police were able to refer the man to the Downtown Emergency Service Center’s Behavioral Health Response Team, a program created in 2022 that targets homeless people after they’ve experienced a mental or substance use crisis and connects them with housing, treatment and other services to prevent another one.

Homelessness experts say this kind of tailored intervention is significantly cheaper to society than leaving people with severe needs on the street where they generate massive costs to taxpayers in the form of emergency room visits, jail bookings and other first response services.

But just as the program ramped up, its main source of funding was cut off.

Advertising

A slow start to the program hints at why officials don’t put more of the system’s resources toward this group.

It’s difficult.

People who need help the most are often the least able to advocate for themselves, fill out paperwork or show up to appointments on time. And they are often who King County residents reference when they talk about a worsening homelessness crisis.

Program leaders are trying to keep the program going as they look for more funding, as having a dedicated team for this population could become more necessary than ever. The King County Regional Homelessness Authority is changing how housing is allocated to homeless people, and if someone doesn’t have an expert at navigating the system, and is too disorganized to seek one out, they could be left outside.

A gap in the system

For the last 10 years, the Downtown Emergency Service Center has operated a program called the Mobile Crisis Team that accompanies police officers on 911 calls when homeless people are involved. That team responded to 3,411 calls in the past year.

Executive Director Daniel Malone said that is a “one-and done” service. Once the situation has de-escalated, they move on to the next crisis.

The Behavioral Health Response Team is different in that it sticks with a person after their initial intervention for a period of 90 days.

Advertising

First, they send a peer specialist along with a social worker, mental health or substance use specialist to build a relationship. Often, their clients have been living outside for years and distrust the homeless system.

Staff then try to address the reasons why they had a breakdown in the first place. Malone said that means getting connected to housing, health services and mental health or drug treatment.

A man who has set fires in or around his tent in the last few months got a Social Security card and signed up for disability income through the team.

For people who want to address their fentanyl dependence, staff can help connect them to medications like suboxone or methadone.

Ben Vaagen, a Behavioral Health Response Team lead who has been homeless and addicted to drugs himself, said housing was the most important ingredient to getting off the streets.

“I wasn’t able to make decisions about my mental health or about my substance use disorder while I was living on the street, because for me, the meth was armor,” Vaagen said.

Advertising

In its first year, Behavioral Health Response Team staff connected more than 80 people to mental, behavioral, or physical health providers and more than 40 people to other social services. The agency said it has not been tracking how many people they connect to housing and shelter.

Funding cut early

But funding for the Behavioral Health Response Team was cut off before the program had a chance to get off the ground.

The state provided $4 million for the program to expand across King County in its 2023 supplemental budget. But just as the program got to 24 full-time employees, the state opted not to renew its funding in its 2023-25 biennium budget.

“With all new programs, we have to see how they deliver,” said state Sen. Manka Dhingra, D-Redmond, who helped secure last year’s allocation. She is running for state attorney general in 2024.

Law enforcement agencies and other partners that refer people to the program said they had not yet seen much of an impact.

“It’s kind of a slow process, and slower than we anticipated,” said Sgt. Scott Oak, who coordinates the Des Moines Police Department’s partnership with the Behavioral Health Response Team, though he sees the need for the program.

Sponsored

The Downtown Emergency Service Center said part of the slow start has been due to law enforcement agencies not being fully aware of the new program or what it is capable of doing. In recent months, they’ve held meetings with police departments around the county to get on the same page.

Staff also say it’s challenging to consistently find the people referred to them, who are less likely to be able to make appointments or have consistent access to a phone. And then, many also refuse the services offered to them even after repeated outreach.

The agency also initially struggled to hire specialists amid a national shortage for them.

Dhingra said there is a possibility the state would provide additional funding in its next supplemental budget.

Now, the Downtown Emergency Service Center is scrambling to find other funding sources. Spokesperson Claire Tuohy-Morgan said the organization plans to apply for funding from King County’s crisis services levy and possibly leftover pandemic relief funding.

Seattle chips in $922,000, about a quarter of the program’s costs.

Advertising

“We have nothing solid after the first few months of 2024 to continue at the current level, and will have to scale back services as needed if gap funding is not set by the end of 2023,” Tuohy-Morgan wrote.

Biggest bang for the buck

For a small subset of homeless people with severe needs, providing housing and services can be significantly cheaper than letting them cycle through emergency rooms, jail cells and interactions with police and paramedics.

Sara Rankin, a homelessness researcher at Seattle University who’s studied the cost benefit of housing homeless people, said on average, the savings from these services are two or three times more than what it costs to house and provide services to a person with severe health or behavioral issues.

She added that there can be no cost benefit to housing people who have less acute needs.

That’s why other cities have tried to target their limited resources in a way that provides them the biggest bang for their buck.

In Los Angeles, the 10th Decile Project targeted housing and health services to the “top 10% highest-cost, highest-need individuals.” By moving these people inside, Los Angeles saw a more than $46,000 reduction in costs from emergency rooms, jail cells and other systems while the cost of housing and providing treatment to them was $15,000.

Advertising

Dennis Culhane, a national homelessness researcher at the University of Pennsylvania, said the practice of cities creating lists of homeless people who have severe mental health needs — like New York’s “Top 50” list — has become more popular in recent years.

He said outreach and case management services that are specifically geared to this population are necessary because of their more acute needs.

More need than housing

The King County Regional Homelessness Authority does not have a list of people who have the highest needs or who cost taxpayers the most and said it had no plans to make one.

Instead, the agency said programs like the Behavioral Health Response Team help ensure a list is unnecessary.

In King County, there are 2,664 units of permanent supportive housing — housing with supports for homeless people with intensive needs — for more than 7,600 people living outside on a single day in King County in 2022, according to the Point-in-Time Count, widely understood to be an underestimate.

Under a revised system to get people into housing in King County, homeless people need a case manager or outreach worker to advocate for them and navigate them through the process to get into a permanent supportive housing unit.

Advertising

Experts are concerned that people with severe behavioral health issues will be less likely to receive housing under the new system because they are less likely to be able to consistently meet and work with case managers.

Malone, at the Downtown Emergency Service Center, says the Behavioral Health Response Team will fight to make sure that’s not the case.

“There’s just way more people who would benefit from this kind of housing than there is housing available and so naturally, everybody is jockeying for their preferred group to be prioritized,” Malone said. “And we’re no exception to that.”