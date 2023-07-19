The Seattle Times’ Project Homeless is funded by BECU, Campion Foundation, Raikes Foundation, Seattle Foundation and the University of Washington. The Seattle Times maintains editorial control over Project Homeless content.

Burien officials just can’t seem to decide whether they want an offered $1 million.

The money was offered more than a month ago by King County as Burien’s unsheltered homelessness crisis became a flashpoint for the region, with many watching what the South King County city of 50,000 people will do.

While King County has worked with some suburbs, including some in South King County, to open hotels that serve as long-term or permanent housing for homeless people, explicitly strings-free offers, such as Burien’s, are rare.

Most suburban cities are being pushed to start paying into the King County Regional Homelessness Authority to help offset planned spending on homelessness resources and shelters outside of Seattle limits. Eastside cities have united to fund their own shelters.

“We are unaware of any previous situations where we provided this sort of offer to any other jurisdiction,” said Chase Gallagher, spokesperson for the county.

Yet, Burien council members can’t commit to accepting the money even as problems surrounding unsheltered homelessness have multiplied for the city. About 40 homeless residents have been ushered from one piece of land to another as city leaders eliminate places they can stay without investing in alternatives, causing speculation they could run afoul of federal law.

The city’s planning commission, as well as some other appointed board members, quit in protest after the Planning Commission Chair was axed from his seat by the City Council for helping the people at a former encampment find a new spot to settle. And King County condemned Burien’s recent methods of encampment removal, refusing to allow the Sheriff’s Office, which serves as Burien’s police force, from participating in a downtown encampment clearing at the end of May.

So far this year, four presumed homeless people have died in Burien, including three in June — two women, ages 27 and 41, and a 66-year-old man, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Meanwhile, business owners and some community members are increasingly saying they feel unsafe or have complaints about the moving encampment.

Still, City Council members are reluctant to commit.

Councilmember Stephania Mora said she’s strongly opposed to establishing a sanctioned encampment in Burien.

“Moving the encampment doesn’t solve the crime we have been having in and around these encampments,” Mora told The Seattle Times last week. “Nor does it help the people living there get the help they need.”

During Monday’s City Council meeting, Mayor Sofia Aragon said she would support a plan to select a site for the encampment, but said that she couldn’t do it without a timeline and long-term plan.

“I would be in favor of any investment to support the unhoused so long as I know what it is, and how long,” Aragon said during Monday’s meeting. “We just need to know what we’re going to be responsible for.”

The conversation started after a homeless encampment outside of Burien’s Library and City Hall was cleared at the end of March and people relocated a block west downtown. It continued when Burien leased downtown city land that people had moved to, requiring all campers to leave by June 1.

The county got involved to try to see whether it had property around Burien that could serve as a potential sanctioned encampment site. After finding nothing suitable between the two county-owned properties in Burien, county spokesperson Chase Gallagher said the county then made the $1 million offer plus 35 Pallet shelters — a type of prefabricated tiny homestyle structure — valued at about $350,000.

“This is a regional crisis, and that means every government needs to act to provide some semblance of dignity for the unhoused people of their community,” Gallagher said Tuesday. “We’re looking forward to working with the city on a solution, should they decide to take meaningful action.”

The council members have acknowledged the offer since then without dedicating much time to whether they would accept it.

Six weeks after the early June written offer, Burien’s council used a large chunk of a three-and-a-half hour meeting Monday to weigh in on it. They decided to continue to “investigate” additional King County sites as well as one port-owned option. They voted 4-3, with the minority in favor of moving forward with accepting the money and selecting the only Burien-owned property presented.

Burien City Manager Adolfo Bailon told council members the city could accept the money at any point without a vote, and the only thing they had to act on was selecting a location for the Pallet shelters.

Nearly 50 people spoke at the meeting with a majority of community members urging the council to accept the $1 million and move forward.

“Time is long overdue to take action,” Jennifer Fichamba, Burien resident, said during public comment.

City manager Adolfo Bailon presented four potential sites for council members to consider. One lot is next to a closed school that robotics teams use to practice in. Another is owned by the Port of Seattle and is on land that is previously known for hazardous contamination in the soil and groundwater. Another is owned by Seattle City Light.

Most of the sites, Bailon said, would require a zoning ordinance change. He then recommended that for a zoning ordinance to occur, it’s best to come from Burien’s Planning Commission, but there’s no one on that commission.

“Any steps moving forward that include working with (the King County Regional Homelessness Authority) and involve the use of $1 million offered by King County will take several months to complete,” Bailon told the council during his presentation.

No timeline has been laid out for when the city will reexamine potential sites to locate a sanctioned encampment and use King County’s $1 million.

The City Council appears more decisive on moving forward with drafting a new ordinance that would prohibit homeless camping on all forms of public property. The measure to draft the ordinance was passed in a 4-3 decision.

That measure could be voted on as early as next Monday during the next regularly scheduled City Council meeting.

A separate motion to locate the existing encampment on a piece of Burien-owned property that is being leased by Burien Toyota failed to pass.

Some local homelessness leaders are concerned.

“Several council members either do not understand some fundamental facts about how homeless services work, or are cultivating ignorance as a form of plausible deniability as they attempt to combine inaction with cruelty. It’s remarkably bad political strategy,” said Alison Eisinger, executive director of the Seattle/King County Coalition on Homelessness.

As for King County, Gallagher said the $1 million offer will remain on the table and that the timeline for taking action “is solely in the city’s hands.”