Burien’s unresolved crisis over where unsheltered homeless people should live took an unexpected turn recently when city leaders directed their frustration and anger toward one of their own appointed officials.

Last week, City Council members voted to remove the city’s Planning Commission chair, Charles Schaefer, from his volunteer post after he helped homeless campers multiple times to resettle on city-owned land.

It’s triggered an onslaught of new headaches for city leaders who have watched 11 more volunteers on city advisory boards leave their posts in response.

Many King County suburban cities are responding to the region’s growing homelessness crisis — no longer a problem for only Seattle — with force by enacting tougher rules that limit or outright ban homeless camping in public spaces. But it appears Burien is the first in recent years to take punitive measures against one of its own housed residents for actions taken to help its homeless population.

In a special public hearing held last week, Schaefer, just 14 months into his four-year Planning Commission position, was removed in a split 4-3 council vote after being presented with nine allegations against him.

The allegations centered on Schaefer’s behavior in assisting and providing information on multiple occasions to a group of unsheltered homeless people about where they could legally reside. The allegations included “harming Burien’s reputation” and “interfering with the City Manager’s administration of Burien’s day-to-day operations.” Many of the claims alleged that Schaefer represented the Planning Commission through his actions, while Schaefer argued he acted as a citizen of Burien.

“Personally, I believe that if we make it harder for people to enjoy camping on our public property, it is easier for them to accept services, and you interfered with that,” Councilmember Stephanie Mora told Schaefer during the public hearing.

The council’s recent actions stand in stark contrast to the city’s Human Services Department, which had developed a reputation in the region for working with law enforcement on solutions rather than trying to arrest their way out of the problem.

Following the unusual ouster, 11 other Burien volunteers have since resigned from their advisory board positions including Burien’s entire Planning Commission and members of the Airport Commission and Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, citing lack of trust in Burien’s City Council and fear that they could be next.

“Watching what the council did to the Planning Commission chair, Charles Schaefer, and the very public humiliation that he had to go through on actions that were totally outside of anything he ever did on the Planning Commission was just appalling to me,” August Hahn said Tuesday. He resigned from his Planning Commission position the morning after the city’s special hearing.

“I realized that I could be the next person to go up there,” Hahn added. “I write scathing letters about the Mayor to the B-Town Blog, and I don’t consult anyone before I do that.”

Schaefer, alongside Burien City Councilmember Cydney Moore, previously admitted to informing homeless campers of a small piece of public property that they could move to after they were cleared from an encampment outside Burien’s library and City Hall at the end of March. More recently, Schaefer and Moore informed campers of other public parcels after they were moved a second time from a downtown encampment at the end of May.

“I think everything I have done is to, as best as I’ve been able to, enable people to comply with the law. These folks want to comply with the law. They are looking for places where they are legally allowed to be,” Schaefer told the council during his public hearing June 15.

Burien Mayor Sofia Aragon, Deputy Mayor Kevin Schilling, Councilmembers Jimmy Matta and Stephanie Mora voted to remove Schaefer from his position, while Councilmembers Hugo Garcia, Cydney Moore and Sarah Moore voted against it.

The city of Burien declined to comment on the recent string of resignations following Schaefer’s ouster.

Some of the council members in favor justified their decision by saying that all homeless campers were offered shelter and services from homelessness nonprofits during recent encampment clearings and many refused.

But the small city of around 50,000 people lacks appropriate shelter to offer beds to the more than 50 or so people who have recently resided on Burien’s downtown streets, and resources are scarce across South King County, which means that any available shelter beds offered are located in Seattle or several miles away.

The city, similar to other Seattle suburbs, currently bans people from sleeping on park property. At the same time, a federal court ruling from 2018, Martin v. Boise, requires cities to be able to offer reasonable accommodations if banning people from sleeping in public.

Burien has less than $500,000 in grant funding to pay for social services, including for homeless people, every year. It has no shelters for adult men, the majority of its unsheltered population, and only one for families and one for nine women who are domestic-violence survivors.

King County sent a formal letter to the city earlier in June, offering them $1 million and 35 Pallet shelters to open a sanctioned encampment for its unsheltered homeless population. The offer said these resources will be made available to Burien through the King County Regional Homelessness Authority after Burien identifies land for a sanctioned encampment.

So far, Burien has refused to act on the county’s offer, despite some council members’ attempts.

“We did not provide an option for where folks would go. We do not have a shelter, we do not have services that are based here in the city. We just don’t,” Burien Councilmember Hugo Garcia said during the special meeting last week.

“I’m so disappointed in us,” he added, his voice choked up with tears. “So disappointed, man. This guy has been here for years (referring to Schaefer), his whole life. He’s one of us.”

Schaefer, 34, said he first became involved with Burien city government when he joined its teen council around 20 years ago. He works for Burien’s emergency weather shelter, and he said he wanted to be on the Planning Commission to help Burien create more affordable housing and meet its housing targets.

Hahn said that most recently the Planning Commission has been working on its new comprehensive plan which includes rezoning efforts to encourage taller, more-mixed-use buildings along Ambaum Boulevard with the goal of adding more affordable housing in Burien.

Those plans are all on pause now.

It will take the council months to reappoint a full Planning Commission to return to the work, Hahn estimated.

Meanwhile Burien’s unsheltered homelessness crisis continues.

On Wednesday, two new encampments were spotted within city limits as people settled on what little public, non-park property remains.

The most dramatic example is an encampment in a grassy median where Ambaum Boulevard splits into 12th Avenue Southwest in North Burien. More than a dozen tents and around 20 people are just feet away from speeding cars now.

Alex Guillen, who went through the previous two downtown clearings, said he found the spot after he and other campers were removed from a piece of privately owned land about a week ago. During that clearing, Guillen said he asked a Burien police officer if the pizza slice of land was public property they could live on.

“He said ‘I can’t tell you what to do, but I can’t stop you,'” Guillen recalled Wednesday. Some moved to the median, while others chose to return downtown.

After months of city council members hearing complaints from downtown business owners and some citizens, a new encampment has formed yet again in downtown Burien. It’s been there for at least a week, located just a block east of the Burien Library and City Hall, where this problem first began.

About 12 tents and tarps are squeezed along three islands of grass, dirt and trees along Southwest 152nd Street, next to a wide parking lot for the Grocery Outlet, Dollar Tree and Bank of America.

During last week’s special meeting, the agenda also included a vote on whether to “censure” Councilmember Cydney Moore for similar involvement with homeless campers. But after spending more than three hours on Schaefer’s case, which included a lengthy and raucous public comment period, the council decided to postpone the discussion about Moore indefinitely.