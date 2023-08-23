After months of debate on what to do about a small unsheltered homeless population, Burien is entertaining both building a sanctioned encampment and banning camping altogether.

Currently, the city only limits camping in public parks. As Burien has wrestled with how to handle about 40 to 50 people living outdoors, officials removed encampments multiple times this year. And city officials have cited “sidewalks” as alternative places for unhoused people to “rest and sleep on.”

The proposed ordinance is modeled after Bellevue’s homeless camping ban, and it follows a trend of Seattle suburbs adding more punitive measures to their books to try and prevent homeless people from living outdoors in their communities. Like Burien, many of these cities don’t have adequate shelter or housing resources within their borders for everyone who is sleeping in the public eye. The measure could be voted on as soon as Burien City Council’s next meeting, which is scheduled for Sept. 11.

In Monday’s City Council meeting, several council members — even those who’ve shown support for the potential homeless-camping ban — said they needed more information before they could decide on the measure. The seven-person council instructed the city manager and city attorney to do more work to define terms, understand potential liability threats and more.

Their instruction came after a long and raucous public comment period, which showed that Burien residents are divided on the idea.

“Your proposed ordinance does not help to solve the problem,” said Burien resident Pamela Jorgensen.

But other residents, especially people who are living near a current encampment that’s located in a road median along Ambaum Boulevard, shared different concerns.

Todd Baldwin, who lives with his pregnant wife and 1-year-old son, told the Council that he has video footage of someone who is currently homeless trying to break into his house.

“This is very difficult for me,” Baldwin said. “… I know that not everyone in the encampment is a criminal, and some people just need help.”

If passed, the ordinance would prohibit all forms of camping overnight on any public property, except at places designated for such purposes. If someone is found to be in violation of the ordinance, they could be charged with a misdemeanor.

Meanwhile, City Manager Adolfo Bailon is currently working with the King County Regional Homelessness Authority to understand what it would take to site a sanctioned encampment on the offered private lot.

This comes after months of Burien stalling to use $1 million offered by King County to set up a sanctioned place for its unsheltered homeless population in lieu of more established shelter. The county made the official offer in June, but so far the city has fumbled a response.

King County told Burien leaders that to use the money, its only requirement was that Burien had to identify suitable land to site the project on.

After a lot was identified, the county said, it would then transfer $1 million to the King County Regional Homelessness Authority so that it could manage the work and it would give Burien 35 Pallet shelters to quickly assemble on the site.

Burien has made no meaningful steps to site the sanctioned encampment on city-owned land. Instead, Burien’s leaders have questioned why it can’t be located on county-owned land located within its border.

Chase Gallagher, spokesperson for King County, said in July that the county owns two pieces of property in Burien and it’s unable to make either property available for an encampment.