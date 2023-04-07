The Seattle Times’ Project Homeless is funded by BECU, Campion Foundation, Raikes Foundation, Seattle Foundation and the University of Washington. The Seattle Times maintains editorial control over Project Homeless content.

BURIEN — During a crowded, and at times noisy, City Council meeting, Burien’s elected leaders discussed some of the most common and complicated questions surrounding unsheltered homelessness.

What does the law say about asking homeless people to move? And is a city liable if it “helps” people living outside? Where do people go if the city has no beds to offer?

A recent encampment clearing in the South King County city sparked the conversation. On March 31, around 20 people sleeping in tents outside of the Burien Library and City Hall were forced to move.

Some campers had been there for months, outreach workers say, while others found the encampment recently.

But the reason about 100 community members showed up to the rowdy Burien City Council meeting Monday is because after these people were told to leave the library property, several picked up their tents and carried them one block, past storefronts, to a green patch of city-owned land. It’s a spot commonly used by dog owners as a place for their pets to do their business.

There’s about 10 tents set up there now — a stone’s throw from where they used to be. And many of the people who attended the City Council meeting want to see them gone.

“I believe there is a room full of people in a city full of people wanting us to address this issue right now,” Councilmember Cydney Moore said during the meeting.

Burien’s handful of downtown campers might not seem like much compared with Seattle’s larger unsheltered population, but it represents a broader problem felt across suburban cities in King County. These smaller cities face their own growing homelessness crises, but they’re forced to make hard choices with far fewer resources, like shelter beds or permanent housing.

Some nearby cities, like Kent and Auburn, have chosen a tougher stance. In 2021, Auburn made it a crime to camp on public property. And last year, Kent tightened its existing camping law to ban camping or storing personal belongings in public places. Auburn Mayor Nancy Backus told The Seattle Times last summer that if people don’t accept the services Auburn offers, then “Auburn is not the place for you.”

Burien — with slightly more than 50,000 residents — is still choosing its path.

There’s only two full-time shelters within Burien city limits — one can serve nine adult women, and the second is a family shelter run by Mary’s Place that can help up to 150 people. But there’s no shelter for men. In nearby Tukwila, SeaTac and White Center, there aren’t any emergency shelters, according to Anne Martens, spokesperson for the King County Regional Homelessness Authority. Nearby Des Moines has one women’s shelter.

Colleen Brandt-Schuler, who leads Burien’s human services department, has less than $500,000 in grant funding to pay all direct service providers every year, using a portion on homelessness.

One of its partners, REACH, has a neighborhood outreach worker in Burien who works with homeless residents as well as nearby business owners to mitigate problems and provide support.

Brandt-Schuler said Burien’s approach has been to lead with services, even if that’s limited. She estimates anywhere from 100 to 200 people are homeless in Burien.

“We don’t want to do harm, or more harm, to people,” she said.

The city does have one homeless camping law on the books and it prevents people from pitching a tent in city parks. Burien Police Chief Ted Boe said enforcing that rule generally isn’t a problem.

“If you can camp somewhere else, why would you camp where there’s conflict?” he asked.

That’s why the site outside the library and City Hall, which is under one roof, was so attractive. For about a year, people were allowed to live there, and at its peak around 30 people were camped outside the library.

With temperatures in the 40s the day of the encampment clearing, bundled up outreach workers and church leaders greatly outnumbered the remaining campers as they slowly packed up their things. Outreach workers didn’t have shelter or housing to offer, but they brought doughnuts and coffee.

Alex Guillen sat on a wall, yards across from where he’s been living for the past two months as his neighbors packed up. It felt like they had something going there for a while, he said. People didn’t steal his stuff. He’s been homeless in Burien for seven years, he said.

“It feels good to have something because we don’t have nothing,” Guillen said, looking at the handful of remaining tents lined up in a row. He moved his tent one block to the narrow patch of city land later that day.

After months of outreach by several service providers, nine people were moved into shelter or housing from the site, according to Aaron Burkhalter, the senior project manager for the county’s Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD) program in Burien.

Over time the library encampment grew and with it more incidents were reported to officers, said Boe, the police chief. One of the final straws, though, occurred when a fire broke out at the encampment earlier this year, sending one person to the hospital, Burkhalter said.

The library and City Hall building is jointly managed by the King County Library System and the city through a condo association. Board appointed members from both groups made the decision to ban overnight camping on the property in February.

After the decision, the city of Burien joined service providers to ask King County and the King County Regional Homelessness Authority for 30 beds in the county’s hotel housing program, called Health through Housing.

The county told them it had nothing available, which is how Burien City council members arrived to a room full of heated residents at the start of this week’s meeting.

“People are not going to go out at night to dinner or anywhere else if they don’t feel comfortable walking around,” said resident David Gould during the council meeting’s public comment period. “Our property values are going to go to hell.”

Technically, the patch of land several campers moved to is owned by the city, but it isn’t a park, so the city’s camping law doesn’t apply. And under a 2018 9th Circuit Court decision, Martin v. Boise, homeless people cannot be punished for sleeping outside on public property in the absence of adequate alternatives.

If people can’t sleep in Burien’s parks and if the city doesn’t have shelter beds to offer, both nearby or in surrounding cities, then they have little action they can take to force those campers to leave.

City Manager Adolfo Bailon presented one option, where the city could establish a sanctioned encampment with fencing, restrooms and 24/7 staffing. But the City Council made no decisions.

Instead, council members asked the city manager about their options.

People now are allowed to live on the green patch because of that 9th Circuit ruling and the lack of shelter beds. But greater liability would fall on the city if it explicitly said “we are authorizing this to exist,” Bailon explained, which is important to weigh when considering a sanctioned site.

The county also offered a lot for the city to use as a sanctioned encampment.

After seeing last week’s cleanup, Boe said he thinks business owners and housed residents are more angry to see the camp shift by one block.

Burkhalter, with the LEAD program, agreed, saying Burien’s housed residents were hopeful to see a change in how downtown public space is being used.

“I don’t think we’re going to get very far with clearing encampments until we have a solid place to move people into,” he added.

King County said that it has offered to finance a Health through Housing site in Burien. But first an appropriate hotel or apartment building must be identified.

That’s just one more thing for Burien’s city leaders to consider as they choose a path forward.