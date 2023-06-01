The Seattle Times’ Project Homeless is funded by BECU, Campion Foundation, Raikes Foundation, Seattle Foundation and the University of Washington. The Seattle Times maintains editorial control over Project Homeless content.

About 40 people living on Burien public property in tents and tarps were required to move Wednesday, but there was a noticeable lack of enforcement throughout the day even as a midnight deadline neared.

The encampment — already moved once before — is a legal and political quandary for the south King County city of about 50,000. The city has limited homelessness resources, with two full-time shelters — one for nine adult women, another for 150 people in family units. There’s no shelter for men, the majority of the encampment’s residents.

Yet, a federal court ruling requires jurisdictions to be able to offer reasonable accommodations if banning people from sleeping in public.

The encampment is a continuation of one that has been at the center of debate for about a year.

Two months ago, about 20 people living outside of the Burien City Hall and Library building were cleared from the site that had been a common resting place for homeless people for about a year. Several dragged their tents down the sidewalk and wheeled their items in wagons one block west to the current site, a small plot of grass informally used as a place for dogs to relieve themselves that a Burien city councilmember and a Burien planning commission member, not acting on behalf of the city, had told them about.

At the time of the first encampment clearing, city leaders and residents were conflicted about what to do. While nearby cities have passed strict laws that limit camping in public, Burien prohibits people from living in city parks, but it does not prohibit camping on all city land.

The city also has less than $500,000 in grant funding to pay for social services, including for homeless people, every year.

But since pushing people down one block, there has been even more controversy.

“We didn’t think that things would get worse, and they got worse,” Burien City Councilmember Sarah Moore said during a special city council meeting on Tuesday. “This appears to be a game of musical chairs.”

Burien City Council meetings recently became heated several times over what power the city had to ask people to leave under the Ninth Circuit Court decision, Martin v. Boise. The 2018 landmark case establishes that cities cannot enforce anti-camping ordinances on public property if they do not have enough adequate shelter alternatives available.

After the new encampment started growing, Burien City Council leased the property to Burien CARES, a local nonprofit that runs an animal shelter. CARES director Debra George, who also runs the business lobbying group Discover Burien, did not say why the nonprofit became interested in the site, but told The Seattle Times they plan to build fencing around the property to make it an official dog park.

The nonprofit is leasing the site for $185.06 a month.

On Saturday, CARES taped notices to orange road cones around the perimeter of the encampment announcing the clearing, and telling residents tthey had to leave by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

George said her plan was to let homelessness services providers try to help people connect to shelter Wednesday, and then “we’ll deal with what’s leftover,” but declined to say what that entails.

The city of Burien has been noticeably quiet about the entire matter. City Manager Adolfo Bailon declined Wednesday to comment on the clearing and instead pointed The Seattle Times to a previous statement defending its decision to lease the property.

At a Tuesday council meeting, he implied that homeless residents could still move on to sidewalks or other places in the city.

King County informed Burien on May 19 that it would not allow its Sheriff’s Department, which is contracted by the city for police services, to be involved in the clearing. David Hackett, general counsel to King County Executive Dow Constantine, issued a formal letter, saying it had “substantial concerns with the City of Burien’s plan to orchestrate the eviction of unhoused people.”

The letter said the city has a constitutional obligation to find and offer suitable shelter space for homeless residents but hasn’t done so.

“Instead, the City is attempting to circumvent those duties by entering a lease with a private party, who will maintain and continue the use of the City Lot as a public dog park while attempting to use criminal trespass to force unhoused persons from the premises,” Hackett wrote.

The Burien City Council held a special meeting Tuesday and heard an hour of public testimony about the encampment. Some praised the city while others shamed them for not following King County’s guidance to halt the clearing.

“My kids will not take my grandkids to the library. They won’t walk up and down the city streets,” said Mike Probach.

Grace Stiller said she wants to see homeless residents get services and for local businesses to be happy.

“The only thing is the eviction is happening at the wrong time,” Stiller said. “The eviction should happen after a new location for the tents is located.”

Ultimately, the council didn’t take any action, allowing the eviction to move forward. It also considered but did not decide on an offer from King County to contribute $1 million to help Burien establish a temporary, sanctioned site.

On Wednesday morning, there was no sign of law enforcement around the encampment and only a few outreach workers offering shelter and services were present, unusual for a large encampment clearing.

Alex Guillen folded up blue tarps next to the tent he’s been sleeping in — back in the same position he was two months ago.

“They care more about a dog park than us,” he said.

He thinks a lot of homeless people moved to this site hoping to get an offer of housing. He watched it grow from a dozen tents to about 40 structures, so closely packed together it made it hard to tell where one tent ended and the next began.

Some residents living there have found shelter, but not Guillen.

By Wednesday afternoon, he was preparing to move to a new spot in Burien, but he couldn’t say where.