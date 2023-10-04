The Seattle Times’ Project Homeless is funded by BECU, Campion Foundation, Raikes Foundation and Seattle Foundation. The Seattle Times maintains editorial control over Project Homeless content.

Multiple audits on the 2-year-old King County Regional Homelessness Authority released this past week found a number of issues — mostly regarding financial management — that the agency said it is working on improving.

A report developed by King County’s Department of Community and Human Services with the city of Seattle found the authority was late on paying service providers, submitting invoices and producing quarterly financial reports. It also said the authority did not accurately keep track of its budget, resulting in both overspending and underspending.

The report also recommended the authority improve communication with and support for its boards and service providers.

Many of the issues identified have already been reported. Service providers delivered a full-throated criticism of the authority in May after it was months late paying them. The dysfunction in some of the agency’s board meetings made international headlines shortly after.

A state audit published last week also found the authority did not keep or report accurate financial statements and that the authority did not include federal requirements in its contracts with service providers.

Both the county and state report acknowledged that many of the issues they found were due to the authority fully starting operations in 2022 and still getting its legs underneath it.

After the authority’s first leader Marc Dones resigned in April, interim CEO Helen Howell has said her main priority is “shoring up operations.” The agency also hired interim Chief Financial Officer Bill Reichert in July to help.

In a statement acknowledging both audits, the authority wrote: “During this time of transition, [King County Regional Homelessness Authority] is focusing on improving core functions of contracting, systems coordination, and administration.”

It said that communication with service providers is a “top priority,” that it’s developing better processes, and hiring and training more staff.

The authority is expecting a federal audit later this month with similar findings.