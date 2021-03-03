Joseph Vienneau has shared a tent in Denny Park — the oldest park in the city, in the heart of Amazon’s empty headquarters — for the past few weeks, but when notices went up on trees and sign posts around the park that he had to have his belongings out by 9 a.m., he decided to take a space at a shelter.

“When the three days are up, police always come,” Vienneau said.

But even if the police don’t show up, it’s unclear if this removal of 20 people or so living in tents and makeshift shelters at the park is much different than the ones City Council tried to stop last year.

Advocates and City Council members have decried these encampment removals for years, saying they do nothing to solve the problem of homelessness that has spilled into Seattle’s streets. Last year, in an effort to remove police from encampment response, the City Council defunded the Navigation Team, a controversial group of cops and social workers that offered shelter spots to homeless campers before moving them along.

After months of negotiation with Council members, Mayor Jenny Durkan agreed to a structure that is still forming but would be more outreach-focused.

But on Monday, a blog post from Seattle Police Department read: “This week, the Seattle Police Department will be supporting City departments and providers as they conduct outreach and remediation at an encampment in Denny Park.” It was later changed to say police would be “on standby” during the cleanup, and Det. Patrick Michaud, a spokesperson for the department, said they will have officers ready to go there if need be.

Meanwhile, the pandemic has largely stopped the city from moving homeless people from one place to another due to guidance from federal public health authorities. Council members and advocates have said that an intervention like the one planned must reach a high bar to be justified.

Councilmember Andrew Lewis, whose district the park sits in, said it felt very different than some of the high-profile COVID-era camp removals last year “because there really have been months and months of very intense outreach.” Lewis has been visiting the camp several times a month and he said that last summer, there were more than 70 people there; on Monday, there were 20.

“I was out there on the really big snow day two weeks ago,” Lewis said. “I was actually astounded how few people were actually there. I had not been there for probably a month at that point.”

King County Equity Now, a community group that has pushed to stop camp removals, said they denounce all sweeps in a statement to The Seattle Times.

“In a society that does not allow for upward social or economic mobility, our city refuses to provide the services and/or resources necessary for, at bottom, clean, safe and stable housing, adequate food and sustenance, and security for all of its residents,” the statement said. “Instead of earnestly trying to solve this issue, Seattle is choosing to actively demolish the physical communities our unhoused neighbors have created.”

Councilmember Tammy Morales, who helped create a new outreach strategy last year that she claimed would rely on homeless nonprofits when it came to where and where not to remove people, wasn’t available for an interview Tuesday.

“I don’t think we’ve ever suggested that there’s no situation in which removals shouldn’t happen, but those decisions need to be made by outreach providers working with people every day,” Morales told The Seattle Times last year. “If (nonprofit outreach organizations the city contracts with) decide if there is something happening and an encampment needs to be removed, then that’s a decision that should be made by them.”

Chloe Gale, who runs homeless services nonprofit REACH, which has done outreach to the park this past week, said the decision to clear the park was an internal decision within the city.

A spokesperson for the mayor wrote in an email that since November, more than 60 calls to 911 have originated in the park, including 10 calls for arson, rubbish fires and illegal burns; five for domestic violence, four assaults, three sex offenses and one report of an overdose.

Outreach workers came by a week ago and told Vienneau and his tent-mate Seth Moreno they’d have to leave by Wednesday, the two said. Moreno doesn’t mind; when he and a core group started camping at this place, he says, they kept it clean, shared a portable generator and used the nearby port-a-potties.

It almost looked like some urban campground, with string lights running between trees and a well-manicured lawn and dog park.

In 2017, the city spent $2 million dollars on a renovation. But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, all the tech workers disappeared, and tents began popping up, and staying.

Last year, several of that core group left — mostly Native Americans, who were able to get hotel rooms with funding from the federal government. New people moved into their tents, Moreno said.

“Then someone stole the generator,” Moreno said. Then someone else went to the bathroom on the lawn, and another person. On February 17, a large fire damaged a number of tents, according to a spokesperson for the mayor.

“Now it’s disgusting,” Moreno said.

This camp removal has not yet garnered the widespread condemnation as previous ones during pandemic times — like a huge cleanup of a camp at Cal Anderson a week before Christmas did last year — but to campers, it’s much the same.

“If housing’s not the priority, no one is going to be able to fix themselves,” Moreno said.