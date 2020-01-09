The city of Seattle and King County are preparing to open severe-weather shelters Sunday night in preparation for freezing temperatures in the region.

Meanwhile, communities in Snohomish County were opening three additional winter-weather shelters starting Thursday night.

In Seattle, Seattle Center’s Exhibition Hall will serve as a severe-weather shelter for any adults over 18. Pets are allowed. The shelter will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. It is expected to close on Sunday, Jan. 19, after temperatures have risen, said Mark Reardon, strategic adviser for Seattle’s Human Services Department.

In the daytime, people looking to escape the cold can go to Seattle Center’s Armory, located a few hundred yards away, Reardon said. For shelter help, call 211 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Outside of that time, calling King County’s Crisis Line, at 866-427-4747, can connect people to the most up-to-date shelter options during severe weather. For housed people who want to want to know how they can help, consult these resources on how to offer help to someone living outside.

Service providers will be on-site at Seattle Center to direct any families to Mary’s Place, which provides overnight emergency shelter for families with kids, Reardon said.

Families can access help by calling the King County Emergency Family Shelter Intake Line at 206-245-1026. If a family is located far from a shelter, a Lyft can be sent to pick them up, said Linda Mitchell, chief communications officer for Mary’s Place.

Even during warmer weather, Mary’s Place shelters are typically running at full capacity, Mitchell said, but staff are preparing to open additional space if needed.

“We will not turn away any family during this inclement weather,” Mitchell said.

King County’s Administration Building will expand its 50-bed emergency shelter for men ages 18 and older by another 50 beds. The shelter opens at 7 p.m. and closes at 6 a.m. every day. No referrals are required. The shelter will return to its regular, 50-bed operation starting Wednesday, Jan. 15, said Sherry Hamilton, communications director of King County’s Department of Community and Health Services. Across the street from the Administration Building, the county’s Jefferson Day Shelter is open every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Navigation Team, a group made up of outreach workers and police officers that usually precede encampment removals, will be traveling throughout the city to look for people living outside who are “our most vulnerable and highest-risk clients,” Reardon said. The Navigation Team will try to connect people with the services they need and help to transport them to emergency-shelter options.

After reviewing the city’s response to last year’s large February snowstorm, Reardon said, “We feel better prepared, but also understand every storm impacts us uniquely.”

In Snohomish County, emergency winter-weather shelters will open in Monroe, Lynnwood and Snohomish on Thursday night. A severe-weather shelter in Everett, which opened near the end of 2019, will now remain open until March.

Snohomish’s winter shelter, located at the Snohomish Evangelical Free Church, and Monroe’s winter shelter, located at New Hope Fellowship, will accept adults as well as families, said Therese Quinn, emergency-management specialist for Snohomish Health District. Pets are allowed, but must be crated. Capacity for each shelter is 20 beds, Quinn added. Everett’s winter-weather shelter has 60 beds for adults only, ages 18 and older.