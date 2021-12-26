Amid a civil emergency and the coldest temperatures in years, outreach to people living in encampments is underway. The city of Seattle also has added four nighttime severe weather shelters, totaling six shelters.

The city previously announced last week space for around 200 people at the Exhibition Hall at Seattle Center and the Compass Center in Pioneer Square. While some of the shelters were open on Sunday evening, all six will be open Monday evening through Wednesday.

Opening additional shelter space has been made difficult by a lack of staffing, spacing requirements to prevent the spread of coronavirus, and the necessity to have locations accessible by public transit, said Jenna Franklin, a spokesperson for the Seattle Human Services Department.

Members of the city’s HOPE Team, which conducts homelessness outreach, have been visiting encampments and coordinating transportation to nighttime shelters since Saturday afternoon, Franklin said. The Compass Center and Seattle Exhibition Hall locations hosted around 90 people on Christmas Eve, Franklin said.

Hypothermia is not the only concern during severe weather, Franklin said. Smoke inhalation and fire also are risks, especially since fires can destroy people’s existing belongings and shelter in encampments.

Advertising

Public Health – Seattle & King County said in a briefing call that it has determined the risk associated with hypothermia and cold weather is higher than the risk of contracting COVID-19, Franklin said.

People in encampments can be hesitant to leave behind a community and their belongings even in cold weather. Franklin declined to speculate on whether the six shelters will be enough to meet demand from the freezing temperatures. The city of Seattle also will fund around 2,800 shelter spaces by the end of 2021, and there are additional beds available through private companies and King County, she said.

Keith Hughes, the commander of the West Seattle American Legion Post 160, has been managing a shelter with limited space for the local homeless population. The staffing shortage has not spared his operation, which is being run entirely through the help of volunteers, he said.

Local people have paid for hot meals and offered to take shifts watching over the shelter, he said.

“I hope that in the future, the awareness with the city and the county will include all areas of Seattle, not just the downtown core,” he said.

Around eight people, a mix of regulars and newcomers, stayed at his shelter on Christmas evening. One woman arrived at the shelter after someone in a car spotted her walking around wrapped in a blanket and drove her to the shelter, he said.

Advertising

Hughes expects that number to increase as the week continues.

“That’s the way it works,” he said. “Last year as the weather got colder, more and more people came.”

Warming centers and overnight shelters in Seattle

An interactive map of day centers, shelters and warming spaces can be found through the city of Seattle’s website.

Emergency nighttime shelters will be open Monday evening through Wednesday, Dec. 29. They include: