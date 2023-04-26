In a last-minute addition to Washington’s operating budget, the King County Regional Homelessness Authority will get $6 million to house the residents from a collapsed hotel shelter program.

The funding comes from underspent funds from the state’s Right of Way Safety Initiative, which closes encampments by providing shelter or housing in areas around highways, said state Rep. Nicole Macri, D-Seattle, who helped shepherd the funds in the final weeks of the legislative session.

The hotel shelter program was run by the Lived Experience Coalition, an advocacy group consisting of people with current or past experiences of homelessness, which was awarded $1 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency last year.

The program was managed by the coalition until late March, when the authority learned about the depleted funds and took over ramping down the program, going into emergency activation and stationing outreach workers at the hotels for several days.

At its peak, the authority said it counted nearly 200 people — many of whom were medically fragile, seniors or families with young children — housed at four hotels in Tacoma and across King County, who were blindsided by the program’s closing.

As the situation came to light in early April, Macri said the King County Regional Homelessness Authority raised the fact that it had underspent its contract for the state’s Right of Way Safety Initiative and asked whether some of those funds could be used to move people out of the hotel program into transitional or permanent housing.

Advertising

Lawmakers working with King County, Gov. Jay Inslee’s office and the state Department of Commerce were able to secure the money just before the session adjourned this past weekend, Macri said.

“It was a fairly extraordinary request with a large amount of money just a few weeks before we finalized the budget,” she said.

The operating budget, which passed Sunday, effectively awards the funding to a local government in King County to “maintain the operations” and “transition people” out of “a hotel housing with more than 100 people experiencing homelessness that is at imminent risk of closure due to lack of funding.”

The Department of Commerce will have authority over the money and could ask for a spending plan from the Homelessness Authority before writing a contract, Macri said. The money will become available whenever Inslee signs the budget, usually in mid-May, and will last until June 30, the end of the fiscal year.

To buy time for the hotel room residents, philanthropic group We Are In has already kicked in $1 million and King County has covered the hotel rooms and staff overtime requests, which will total at least $750,000, the authority has said.

Some of the $6 million could go toward reimbursing King County as it continues to cover funding the program’s closing before the state money becomes available, Macri said.

The Lived Experience Coalition and its fiscal sponsor, Building Changes, have both blamed each other for financial mismanagement and lack of communication. The King County Regional Homelessness Authority has said it hopes to hire a third-party consultant to conduct a full audit of the situation and possibly refer the incident to FEMA’s oversight office.