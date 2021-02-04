After nearly a yearlong search for someone to lead it, King County’s new Regional Homelessness Authority will vote Thursday on the hiring of Regina Cannon, a homelessness consultant from Atlanta, Georgia.

The authority, which is made up of leaders from Seattle, King County, suburban cities, nonprofits and people who have experienced homelessness, was formed in early 2020 only to sit largely dormant for a year, mired in infighting. The CEO was originally supposed to be hired in September, but COVID-19 slowed the process down.

The authority then moved quickly in the last few weeks to interview candidates and choose finalists for the position, which will pay around $250,000 (Cannon’s exact salary has not yet been finalized).

The governing board will meet Thursday afternoon to vote on the hire, after a separate implementation board advanced Cannon’s name Thursday morning. The two boards had met Wednesday in a closed-door session to discuss which candidate they preferred of two finalists. Members of the governing board left the meeting during the deliberations of whom to recommend for hiring, which stretched into Thursday morning.

“I think we will have a leader for this organization who is just excellent, who will fit in excellently in the region,” said John Chelminiak, former mayor of Bellevue, and member of the implementation board. “She has just an amazing, strong focus on racial equity.”

Cannon, if she accepts the offer, will have a big job ahead: Hiring staff to replace both Seattle and King County’s homelessness divisions, taking over all contracts with nonprofits and shelters and potentially auditing them, and trying to represent both Seattle — where rising homelessness has overwhelmed shelters for years — and the suburbs — which have little infrastructure to help homeless people in their cities, but whose populace tend to be against building any.

Cannon’s selection also reflects calls from advocates and people who’ve been homeless on the governing committee to focus more on racial justice: In King County, where Black and Indigenous people make up much bigger chunks of the homeless population than the general population, advocates have insisted homelessness cannot be fixed without fixing that disparity.

Cannon’s consulting career is focused on where race and homelessness meet. She is chief equity and impact officer at C4 Innovations, a homelessness consulting firm in Massachusetts, and is a former professor and mental health counselor. She’s perhaps best known in the homelessness policy world for a report she co-authored that found many homelessness nonprofits nationwide were using assessments that prioritized white people for housing over people of color. Last year, she helped teach a five-week course, promoted by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to human services agencies across the country, on how to “identify and dismantle racism in your program, agency and community.”

In 2012, she worked for the mayor of Atlanta, leading a pilot project that got 222 chronically homeless people housed in 100 days

Cannon didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

“It’s been a bumpy road, but we are at a milestone,” said Harold Odom, co-chair of the implementation board, which recommended Cannon. Odom lives in a tiny house village in Georgetown. “I look forward to the next few months, because they will be interesting. We have a CEO, and we can move forward in a way we haven’t before.”