The King County Regional Homelessness Authority is scrambling to find housing or shelter for more than 150 people after funds for a hotel shelter program abruptly dried up, putting the shelter residents at risk of returning to the streets across Tacoma and South King County.

Social service providers and outreach workers across the region have stationed staff members at four hotels in Kent, Renton, Federal Way and Tacoma, working overtime since April 13 when the homelessness authority went into emergency activation, a status usually reserved for extreme weather events. The program’s collapse was first reported by the news website PubliCola.

Who exactly is at fault and how accounting for the funds became mismanaged is unclear and officials with the King County Regional Homelessness Authority said they are in discussions to hire a third-party consultant to conduct a full audit of the situation after they ramp down the program by Monday. The authority did not oversee the hotel shelter program but has taken over closing the program, which originally housed 196 people.

The people living in the hotels were housed by the Lived Experience Coalition, an advocacy group consisting of people with current or past experiences of homelessness, after the coalition was awarded $1 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency last year. The group largely functions in an advisory capacity and has never run a formal shelter program before.

The program seemed plagued with disorder even before the funding fiasco, with residents saying after they were housed in hotel rooms, there was little to no follow-up, case management or wraparound services.

Regional Homelessness Authority CEO Marc Dones said the Lived Experience Coalition had no accurate accounting for how many people were staying in its hotels and people staying there were blindsided by losing their housing this month. Dones said the authority is considering referring the incident to FEMA’s oversight office.

The coalition disputed this claim in a news release and said it helped ramp down the program and connect residents to resources as funding was running out.

The authority and philanthropy has floated the hotels, hoping to head off a mass eviction, costing at least $1.75 million of private and public funds as of Friday.

Unstable funding comes to light

The King County Regional Homelessness Authority took control of the program in mid-April, after the Lived Experience Coalition informed the authority in late March there was a $700,000 overspend on hoteling, Dones said.

Until then, the authority was not aware that the program cost about $40,000 a day and housed nearly 200 people spread among 110 households, many of whom were medically fragile, families with infants, seniors or chronically homeless. People were placed in the hotels through 2023 and given inconsistent timelines for how long they could stay, even though the FEMA grant cycle was scheduled to end March 31, Dones said.

The Lived Experience Coalition said in a news release that it was not aware of their financial insolvency until February and had repeatedly asked for accounting and financial reporting from fiscal sponsor Building Changes, an advocacy nonprofit.

Daniel Zavala, Building Changes executive director, said in an interview that the coalition is at fault for mismanaging funds and Building Changes made numerous attempts to give regular financial updates. The two organizations are no longer working with each other, although it is unclear when the relationship soured.

We Are In, a philanthropic group whose fiscal sponsor is also Building Changes, bought some time for the residents by donating $1 million to the authority, which covered the hotel rooms shortfall until April 7. Since then, funds from King County and additional philanthropic money have covered the rooms and the program’s closing, Dones said.

The cost of extending the hotel stays until Monday and covering staff overtime requests is at least $750,000.

However, the true cost of the crisis includes outreach workers across nonprofits diverting their time away from other efforts to house and shelter people and won’t be clear until later, Dones said.

Hotel provided brief stability, before close

Residents of the Quality Inn in Kent described a chaotic and disorganized scene as they were informed — some through a knock on the door, others through Zoom meetings or posters — that funding for their rooms had run out and that they had days to find new housing.

Rocita Lopez and her husband, Eugene Ford, both 36, said their family has been living at the Inn since December, after their home of five years in Lynnwood was scheduled to be torn down. For a week, Lopez, Ford and their four kids, between the ages of four and nine, lived out of their Ford Expedition, parking and sleeping at a Walmart at night.

Then, a nearby nonprofit referred them to the motel program.

While outreach workers with nonprofits across the region likely referred homeless people to the hotel shelter program unaware of the program’s unstable funding and haphazard structure, Dones said they are only aware of authority-employed outreach workers directing people to the program for temporary stays during last year’s cold weather event in November. The authority will do an internal audit because of those referrals, they said.

Moving into the Quality Inn stabilized their lives briefly, Lopez said. Her husband got a job working the overnight shift at the gas station next door. Lopez home-schooled her kids. Last paycheck, the couple paid off their credit card debt.

Now her kids are upset that they have to move again with only a few days of notice.

“I don’t understand how you could just run out of funding and you don’t tell anybody,” Lopez said.

Service providers told Lopez on Wednesday that they could stay at the hotel for another night until moving into nearby transitional housing for families.

The authority aims to close the hotel program by Monday. On Friday, the authority said in its daily morning meeting they are still coordinating exits for 154 individuals across 86 households.

When CoLEAD Director Nichole Alexander closes a homeless encampment, the process takes a minimum of six weeks, she said. Now, her organization, which is housed out of Purpose Dignity Action, formerly the Public Defender Association, is tasked with doing the same for the people staying in the hotels in a matter of days.

Since the authority went into emergency mode a week ago, Alexander worked over the weekend at the hotel in Tacoma with each workday lasting over 15 hours. Wednesday was her third day in Kent, doing anything to connect people to services so they can find a place to stay, including some who have had little help since arriving at the hotel.

Before the authority took over, hotel resident Dwight Harris said he tried multiple times to call the person who brought him to the hotel asking for help with the next step in his life, but never got a response.

“They just brought us here and dumped us,” 47-year-old Harris said.

In the few days Alexander and other staff members have been on-site, they have bought dozens of fast food burgers, hired a locksmith to make car keys, handed out garbage bags to store belongings and coordinated transportation for people to tour apartments or move. The banks locked their credit cards suspecting fraud after they filled up so many cars with gas for hotel residents.

A housing system pushed to its capacity

While the goal is to make sure no one returns to the street, King County Regional Homelessness Authority has designated seniors, families with young children and those who are medically fragile as priority populations.

A longtime fan of the Seahawks, Meshia Johnson, 52, said she moved to Seattle a few months ago from Oklahoma, looking for a better life. Johnson said she has lived at the hotel for two months and takes three buses to her job as a caregiver at a senior living facility in Ballard.

Advertising

The housing limbo is especially stressful, she said, because her 21-year-old son has a developmental disability and stays at the hotel while she’s working.

“I just want to be able to come home and enjoy myself with my son,” she said, through tears. “I have to worry every day because we don’t know day-to-day what’s going to happen.”

However, even with the city of Seattle opening up reserved shelter beds, some people will likely have to rely on family and friends or congregate shelter, Dones said.

“The big thing that is really clear is that there isn’t going to be enough,” they said.

Sometimes that means paying for transportation for residents like 25-year-old Kevontae Monroe, who will take a long bus ride back to family in Wisconsin.

Monroe said he was connected to the hotel shelter program after his car broke down in Kelso, Cowlitz County, as he was driving from Portland.

On Wednesday morning, after a video call to his family, outreach workers packed him a bag of snacks, drinks and wet wipes and put him in an Uber to the bus station.

Seattle Times staff reporter Anna Patrick contributed reporting.