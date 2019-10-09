Seattle District 1 City Councilmember Lisa Herbold was at a community meeting on Tuesday night when her neighbor sent her a photo: A truck had towed a trailer in front of her house in West Seattle, parking it on the street.

It’s unclear where the trailer came from or who towed it, but Herbold said she instantly thought of Ari Hoffman, an activist who ran an unsuccessful campaign for the District 2 City Council seat and had threatened earlier this week to tow just such a vehicle to other councilmembers’ homes.

So far, The Seattle Times has not been able to connect the vehicle in front of Herbold’s house to Hoffman or anyone else, nor determined if the vehicle is currently someone’s home. Herbold said a neighbor saw a U-Haul pickup truck drop off the trailer.

Hoffman has not responded to multiple requests for comment. Lincoln Towing, the city’s contractor, said they have no record of a vehicle with that license plate in their system, based on information provided to them by The Seattle Times.

Hoffman has been a vocal critic of how councilmembers like Herbold have handled the city’s homeless crisis, particularly when it comes to vehicle homelessness in Seattle. His fury was spurred by RV campers parking around a Jewish cemetery in North Seattle, where he is a board member.

More than 2,100 people were estimated to live in their vehicles in King County during this year’s one-night homeless count.

On Oct. 7, Hoffman sent an email to Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and the City Council promising to tow any RVs parked outside the cemetery and drop them off in front of Council President Bruce Harrell and Councilmember Debora Juarez’s homes if the vehicles weren’t removed by Monday. Juarez represents District 5, which includes the cemetery.

Hoffman never threatened to take a trailer to Herbold’s home specifically.

In subsequent appearances on conservative talk-radio shows this week, he floated an idea to buy trailers and park them in front of all the city councilmembers’ houses, as well as those of the mayor, the city attorney, the county executive, and the county prosecutor.

The vehicles were gone from in front of the cemetery by midday Monday. Hoffman assumed the inhabitants got help from friends but didn’t know for sure. Later that day, he went on a KIRO radio show hosted by Dori Monson, where he expressed a desire to do the stunt anyway.

“As much fun as it would have been towing to city councilmembers’ houses, we can make that happen another way,” Hoffman said. He offered to “ride shotgun” with Monson and drop RVs off together, but Monson didn’t agree right away.

Reached by phone, Monson said he “would be shocked if (Hoffman) had anything to do with” the trailer in front of Herbold’s home.

The Dori Monson Show Twitter account later tweeted a video of someone — a self-professed fan of the show — spray-painting on the side of the RV.

On Tuesday night, Herbold seemed unbothered by the trailer’s appearance and said she wouldn’t be calling the police. Instead, she said she’d report it on the city’s Find It Fix It app as an unhitched vehicle.

“I don’t care if there’s an RV in front of my house,” Herbold said. “Our neighborhood has had RVs in it before.”

Advocates on the side of a more compassionate approach to homelessness have often demonstrated in front of elected officials’ homes: SHARE/WHEEL, an activist organization that originated tent cities, has hosted camp-outs on councilmembers’ lawns and at the home of former Seattle Mayor Greg Nickels.