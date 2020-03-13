A person awaiting COVID-19 test results left an emergency quarantine facility at a Kent motel on Friday morning, against the instructions of onsite security, King County officials said. The person had been experiencing homelessness and was placed there late Tuesday.

The person was the “first temporary resident” of the motel and was the first known homeless individual potentially infected with the novel coronavirus.

The patient left the facility at 7:30 a.m. on Friday and walked into a nearby 7-Eleven. He was followed by a security guard, who was filming him, according Amit, the store manager. The patient allegedly then took two baked items from the 7-Eleven and tried to pay for milk before boarding a 153 King County Metro bus, which was later taken out of circulation and cleaned, officials said. Amit said the security guard took photos of the bus the man boarded.

The 7-Eleven remained open as of late Friday morning. Amit said no one from the government had contacted him. His boss reported the incident, but did not tell Amit to go home.

King County Executive Dow Constantine announced the purchase of the Kent EconoLodge and the deployment of modular units last week in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The units were intended to isolate or quarantine symptomatic people who might not have a home address or who are unable to stay at home.

Now the county is changing its qualifications for who is allowed to stay at the facilities. People allowed to be housed in the Kent and White Center facilities will be restricted to those who are “able to quarantine or isolate without the need of social services or additional supports,” according to the county.

Both the purchase of the motel and the placement of some the modular units in White Center spurred protest. The city of Kent attempted to block the county’s use of the motel as an emergency quarantine shelter in court, but was twice overruled by a court commissioner within the last week.

Instead, Commissioner Mark Hillman agreed with the county that state law allows the local public health officer — in this case, Dr. Jeff Duchin of Public Health – Seattle & King County — to take extraordinary measures under a declared public health emergency for coronavirus that trumps local processes and ordinances.

Kent Mayor Dana Ralph and Police Chief Rafael Padilla, who said they were left out of the information loop by county officials about the incident, vented their anger at a hastily-called news conference Friday at Kent City Hall.

Ralph said she learned a man who was awaiting COVID-19 test results left the motel-turned-quarantine facility from a business owner around 8:30 a.m., roughly an hour after it happened. When she called King County Executive Dow Constantine, she said he was heading into a meeting to discuss the man’s departure.

“The things we predicted have happened,” Ralph said. “I’m angry, I’m frustrated and I feel like our entire city, through this process, continues to be disrespected.”

Ralph said the city has repeatedly asked for the county’s security plan, which it has not received, and for fencing to be installed. She said she’s learned more about the facility from the media than from county officials.

“That’s not OK,” said Ralph. “We still have a long list of questions that haven’t been answered.”

The man was captured by a gas station’s video-surveillance cameras leaving the motel, waiting for a break in traffic, then walking across the street to the station’s convenience store, followed by a security guard from the quarantine facility. The video was played for members of the media.

Padilla said no one called 911 and his department didn’t receive any information from public health officials.

“There’s no provision under the law to hold someone at the facility,” Padilla said.

Padilla described the motel as so run down and unsanitary that his police officers did not run operations or prostitution stings there when it was still in business, even though it was a known site of criminal activity.

“It’s not a suitable place for most people,” said the chief. “The conditions are not great.”

King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn, who represents the southeastern portion of King County, said in a statement he was “given assurances that these quarantine facilities would be secured.”

“I am extremely disappointed to hear that a quarantine patient left the facility in Kent and is now back in the general population,” Dunn’s statement continued. “This loss of trust means I will have much more stringent standards when considering any proposed quarantine sites in King County.”

Howard Schneiderman, a lawyer for King County, provided few details about the quarantined patient early Wednesday, saying only that the person had been a resident in a local homeless shelter. The patient has symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the illness caused by the fast-spreading virus known as SARS-CoV-2, and is now awaiting test results, he said. Schneiderman added he did not immediately know in which shelter the person had been living.

The county also provided dire estimates in its legal pleadings: that more homeless patients are likely to soon join the first one under quarantine at the Kent motel, as officials say they now fear COVID-19 could ultimately infect more than 1,000 people experiencing homelessness in the area.

One other person has stayed at the motel, according to the county, but tested negative for COVID-19 and has since left.

Kent officials were holding a press conference about the incident later Friday morning.