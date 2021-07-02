Seattle Parks and Recreation will not open the spray park at the Ballard Commons Park this summer, with city officials citing concerns over encampments there.

The decision was made with Seattle/King County Public Health, said Christina Hirsch, a spokesperson for Seattle Parks and Recreation.

The spray park is not operating because of health and safety concerns regarding “ongoing encampments and other activities” at Ballard Commons Park, Hirsch said in an email.

Nine other spray parks are currently open. Aside from the spray park at Pratt Park, which is undergoing renovation until August, the Ballard spray park is the only one that is closed.

The spray parks, aside from the ones at Pratt and Ballard Commons Park, opened June 26 and were listed as Seattle cooling centers during the heat wave. According to My Ballard, which first reported the closed Ballard spray park, local residents noticed the closure when the spray park was left off the list.