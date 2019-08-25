Tacoma’s Holy Rosary Catholic Church will be permanently closed and demolished, congregants were told during evening mass Saturday by the Archdiocese of Seattle.

The century-old icon with its 210-foot-high steeple needs millions of dollars in repairs and is too dangerous to occupy, according to the Archdiocese.

Archbishop J. Peter Sartain has issued a decree to permanently close the building, it was announced Saturday.

The Archdiocese said it had spent more than 800 hours examining and analyzing the building with contractors. An advisory team recommended that Sartain raze the building.

Mass and other services have been held in an auditorium next to the church since November. That’s when a 5-foot-by-5-foot piece of plaster ceiling fell into the choir loft at the neo-Gothic-style church at 424 South 30th Street, adjacent to Interstate 5.

The Archdiocese estimates it would cost approximately $7 million in repairs to reoccupy the building and a total of $18 million to make all the needed repairs, said Helen McClenahan, a spokeswoman for the Archdiocese.