Business owner and community advocate Joy Hollingsworth announced Monday that she is running for Seattle City Council, vying for a seat now held by Kshama Sawant.

Launching her campaign before a packed auditorium in Seattle’s Central Area, Hollingsworth presented herself as someone who could serve all of the constituencies in District 3, which includes Capitol Hill, much of the Central Area and Madison Park, and Little Saigon.

“The biggest thing I want to bring is unifying all the neighborhoods, all the voices,” Hollingsworth told the crowd at MLK FAME Community Center during her Martin Luther King Jr. Day campaign launch.

Sawant, a three-term incumbent and the sole socialist on the council, has not yet said whether she will seek reelection. The primary election is slated for Aug. 1, with a general election on Nov. 7.

Hollingsworth said she hopes to uplift communities while tackling hunger, affordable housing, public safety and health, and access to healthy, sustainable foods. The candidate, who is the grandchild of the late Seattle education and civil rights advocate Dorothy Hollingsworth, added that the City Council needs a Black and LGBTQ perspective, which she would bring.

“I am committed to public service, my family comes from a long line of public servants, and so right now, I am trying to lean into my purpose,” Hollingsworth said.

Advertising

A standout basketball player at Seattle Prep, Hollingsworth played for the University of San Francisco and University of Arizona, graduating in 2007. She went on to earn a master’s degree at the University of Washington. She has been involved in her family’s marijuana business, Hollingsworth Cannabis, since 2013.

Sawant, the council’s longest-serving member, has focused her time in office on supporting policies to protect renters and workers, often challenging businesses interests in the city and police spending by the council. She garnered 52% of the vote in 2019, defeating PrideFest executive director Egan Orion by 4 percentage points.

In 2021, Sawant defeated an effort to recall her from office related to her involvement in 2020 Black Lives Matter protests in City Hall and at former mayor Jenny Durkan’s house, and the misuse of public money to advocate for a tax on Amazon.

Seven of the city’s nine council seats are up for election this year. So far, three incumbent council members have indicated they will not seek reelection.

Seattle Times reporter Sarah Grace Taylor contributed to this report.