Local News Holiday carousel readied at downtown Seattle's Westlake Park Originally published November 25, 2019 at 4:42 pm James Wheeler and Ethan Schlaht unload the second of 17 horses and one zebra as the Downtown Seattle Association's holiday carousel is set up at Westlake Park. Each horse weighs 90 pounds and over the years all the horses have supported over 30,000 riders. The carousel, in its 32nd year, will start up on Friday after Thanksgiving at 8 a.m. (Steve Ringman / The Seattle Times) The carousel, in its 32nd year, will start up on Friday after Thanksgiving at 8 a.m. By Steve Ringman The Seattle Times
