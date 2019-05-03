Below are some of the most interesting or insightful comments from articles on seattletimes.com over the past week. They have been lightly edited for spelling, grammar and punctuation.

“If HOV lanes fail to meet their goals, maybe they should be eliminated. A much better way to incentivize carpooling is to increase the cost of driving. Whether gas taxes or tolls, the effect is significant and measurable. Where HOV lanes are needed, let’s make them transit only during rush hour. With our strong HOV network, we might discover we need billions less in light rail.”

— Sea68 (April 26, 2019)

“Funny thing — we had net neutrality for many years without having a name for it. Then service providers got greedy and wanted to be able to choose what data they would provide at fast or slow speeds and charge commensurately for it.

That’s when people realized we needed net neutrality. Do we really want an internet where Comcast can decide to slow down news unfavorable to it? Do we really want an internet where CenturyLink can decide to slow down MSNBC or Fox at its own discretion?

They use public easements and public airwaves. At the very least, they should be required to provide the public service of net neutrality for medical care.

Greed is what is ruining our society.”

— octarine (April 27, 2019)

“If the voters want net neutrality, they need to show it by electing candidates that support it, and reject those that don’t. The have to look at voting records and follow the money. Too many Americans don’t care enough to look and vote. They get the trash they deserve.”

— ForCryingOutLoud (April 27, 2019)

“Prof. Spitzer has some interesting proposals. My idea is for Supreme Court justices to be appointed to 18-year terms. One justice retiring every two years would give presidents two appointments during each term in office.

I like the idea of requiring a two-thirds vote to confirm Supreme Court appointments, and furthermore requiring the Senate to act within 90 days — to prohibit the obstructionism exhibited by Mitch McConnell with the Garland appointment.”

— RDPence (April 28, 2019)

“There can be many reasons for an incident like this; the best thing to do at this point is wait for the investigation to run its course.”

— Sunlover (April 28, 2019)

“My love and strength go out to her family and friends. Such a loss. I’m so sorry. Hold your loved ones close. Each and every moment is precious. No words …”

— VeritasGray (April 28, 2019)

“Many commenters have questioned why traffic wasn’t diverted while this crane was dismantled. Stopping traffic in that location (where the continuing “Mercer Mess” includes exit and entry ramps to I-5 and busy Fairview Avenue) would indeed be very challenging — but it should have been done. The fact that hundreds of drivers were exposed to risk while the dismantling occurred, and some killed, should lead to stricter regulations on what is permissible when these construction implements are being moved.”

— Phremont (April 28, 2019)

(Editor’s note: Five companies are being investigated in April 27’s fatal crane collapse.)

“Having moved here from Denver, the birthplace of the ADA, I am aghast at how non-compliant Seattle businesses and government are. Even some of the brand new buildings in town don’t have accessible entrances, requiring people to go around to the side or back for access.”

— Sir Toby (April 29, 2019)

“I implore all drivers to PLEASE stop using your phones while driving. That means don’t use it EVER. Not at the lights, not at stop signs and not while driving. It’s illegal. As a daily rider, I see it every day. I find myself reverting to lane filtering (or lane splitting) because many of us riders are killed by rear ends. Distracted drivers. It’s safer for us to ride between the lanes. “

— thekiwiguy (April 30, 2019)

“Beware when a driver in front of you slows. The temptation is to zip quickly around them, but they may be slowing because they’re planning to make a turn, maybe a left from the right lane, or a right from the left lane, because, well, it doesn’t matter, they’ll still kill you. Or there’s debris ahead on the road, or they’re yielding to a pedestrian or another vehicle entering the road ahead, possibly a truck that will take up multiple lanes, etc. Don’t succumb to temptation to immediately swerve around the slow driver while twisting the throttle. Wait to pass safely and expect the unexpected.”

— NickS (April 30, 2019)

“This same advice applies to scooter riders. They are especially vulnerable to not being seen or ignored. Always have an escape path out in case a driver suddenly veers into your lane, turn signal on or not. I have had several near-misses with cars/SUVs that I was riding parallel to that started to turn into my lane without looking. The risk of getting blindsided is something that should always be taken into account. Especially with cars turning left in front of you.”

— nwexplorer (April 30, 2019)

“I share the belief that he’s actually running for Secretary of Energy or Interior in a Biden cabinet. We’ll have to see just who else amongst the Dems that his little group of campaigners critique. But I agree with you, Danny: so far, his campaign is pretty amateurish and probably won’t generate any momentum. The only person benefiting is Cyrus Habib, who gets a bump in his paycheck every time Inslee leaves the state.

Which begs the question, does he collect governor’s pay when he’s out-of-state on his little junkets? Are we paying for two governors at the same time?”

— SpaceScientist (May 1, 2019)

(Editor’s note: As SpaceScientist noted, Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib gets an extra $291.42 a day when he serves as acting governor. We touched on some of this in a March 3 story about what happens when a sitting governor runs for president.)

“I am far from being a fashion maven, but I enjoy looking at beautiful objects. I commuted by bus, between Federal Way and Seattle, for many years … rolling into downtown every dark, dismal winter morning between 5:30 & 6:30, the thing that brought a glow of beauty, a salve to soothe the cold wet, a glimpse into another world: the window to Luly Yang’s world on Fourth Avenue. Art, color, beauty. Her work and windows brought me UP every time.”

— wsfbplu (May 2, 2019)

“I’m all for anything that helps our team. What stands out is that Bauer sounds like he would be a fantastic teammate and would probably make a fantastic coach/manager someday.”

— Husky69 (May 2, 2019)