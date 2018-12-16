With dry conditions, the lifts were crowded at Summit West at Snoqualmie on Saturday. No ski lift is needed as Will Corall gives his fiancee Kiana Takaki a boost up the bunny slope, as well as a lesson in snowboarding, at Summit West at Snoqualmie. It’s Takaki’s first day on a snowboard.

Marin Winder, 5, followed by her sister Cedar, 3, mom Melissa (Erkel) and dad Sean (Winder) ride the “magic carpet” designed for novice skiers taking them up a gentle slope at Summit West at Snoqualmie.