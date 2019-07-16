A hit-and-run crash on Interstate 5 north of Northeast 155th Street has closed all northbound lanes and caused a six-mile backup for southbound drivers.

Three cars and a semitruck were involved in the crash, which occurred around 4:30 a.m. A driver who fled the scene is in custody, and is suspected to have been impaired, according to Washington State Patrol spokesperson Rick Johnson.

Northbound traffic is being diverted at the Metro bus base and back onto the freeway north of the crash site.

Buses that use the freeway in the area are also delayed.

It is unknown when the crash scene will be cleared and lanes reopened.