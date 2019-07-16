A hit-and-run crash on Interstate 5 north of Northeast 155th Street closed all northbound lanes for about three hours Tuesday morning, leading to a roughly two-mile backup. Southbound traffic remains backed up about 10 miles.

Three cars and a semitruck were involved in the crash, which occurred around 4:30 a.m. A driver who fled the scene is in custody, and is suspected to have been impaired, according to Washington State Patrol spokesperson Rick Johnson.

Northbound traffic was diverted at the Metro bus base and back onto the freeway north of the crash site.

Buses that use the freeway in the area were also delayed.

The crash scene was cleared and lanes reopened around 7:30 a.m.