Search and rescue crews recovered the body of a 22 year-old woman who had been swept downstream while trying to cross the White River in Mount Rainier National Park.

The woman, a Chinese national who was studying at a U.S. university, was reported missing Wednesday by a group of hikers who saw her trying to cross the river alone, according to a news release by the park. An aerial search via the park’s helicopter on Wednesday didn’t find her, but her body was spotted in the river on Thursday by a crew that hiked to the site, about 150 yards downstream of the Northern Loop trail.

Her body was recovered Friday with the help of a swift water rescue crew from Pierce County, with support from the King County Sheriff’s helicopter. In all, 27 people joined in the search and recovery.

“River crossings can be extremely hazardous this time of the year.” said Chip Jenkins, superintendent of Mount Rainier National Park, in a statement. “These cold, swift flowing waters require a high level of caution, even for those hikers with extensive experience, knowledge and skills.”