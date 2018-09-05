King County sheriff's officials said the woman fell several hundred feet while hiking on the Kendall Katwalk Trail on Wednesday.

SNOQUALMIE PASS — Authorities say a 64-year-old woman who was hiking near Snoqualmie Pass died in a fall.

King County sheriff’s officials said the woman fell several hundred feet while hiking on the Kendall Katwalk Trail on Wednesday.

Authorities say she was located around 3 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.