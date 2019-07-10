A hiker was found dead in the Snoqualmie Pass area Wednesday after it appears he slipped and fell off a cliff, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The 46-year-old man was an avid hiker but didn’t tell his family where he was going, said sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott. The man’s family reported him missing to Renton police after not hearing from him since July 4, but officials weren’t sure where to search for the man, Abbott said.

When the family still hadn’t heard from the man by Tuesday, a sheriff’s detective checked the trailhead of the popular Snow Lake hike and found his car.

Searchers found the man’s body around 11 a.m. Wednesday at the bottom of a 300-foot cliff, Abbott said. The man appears to have slipped and fallen, he said.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the man and perform an autopsy.