King County Sheriff’s Office says woman died after falling several hundred feet while hiking Wednesday.
SNOQUALMIE PASS (AP) — Authorities say a 64-year-old woman who was hiking near Snoqualmie Pass has died in a fall.
King County sheriff’s officials said the woman fell several hundred feet while hiking on the Kendall Katwalk Trail on Wednesday.
Authorities say she was located around 3 p.m.
No further information was immediately available.
