A hiker died after he fell from near the top of the Bridal Veil Falls Trail near Index in Snohomish County on Monday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

Medics, sent via SnoHawk 10 helicopter, did CPR on the 49-year-old man for about an hour but were not able to save him, said Courtney O’Keefe, a spokesperson for the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Members of his hiking party had also attempted life-saving methods while waiting for emergency responders, she said.

O’Keefe said the man and his hiking party had been near, but not on, the top of the trail when he fell around 2 p.m.

The man’s identity will be released by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office.