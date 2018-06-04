The victim and another man had been hiking in the backcountry area of Pratt Lake on Sunday when one man fell off the edge of a cliff.

A 31-year-old Shoreline man died after falling from a 200-foot cliff Sunday afternoon west of Snoqualmie Pass, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim and another man had been hiking in the backcountry area of Pratt Lake when one man fell off the edge of a cliff, the sheriff’s office said. The other man told investigators that he did not fall because his dog was able to pull him back from the cliff, according to sheriff’s spokesman Ryan Abbott.

Unable to find his friend who had fallen, the man hiked for over an hour to get cellphone reception and called 911 around 4:30 p.m., Abbott said.

Deputies, along with the King County Search and Rescue team, found the victim at 11:58 p.m. Sunday.

Due to poor weather conditions, the sheriff’s office has been unable to fly a helicopter in to remove the victim. Deputies and search-and-rescue team members are staying with the body until it can be evacuated, Abbott said.