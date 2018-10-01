A 61-year-old victim was discovered after he failed to return home from a hike.

A 61-year-old Renton man died after falling from a 100-foot cliff near Snoqualmie Pass on Friday, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 6 p.m. Friday, a woman called 911 to report that her husband had not returned home from a hike at Chair Peak near Snow Lake. The next morning, King County Search and Rescue searched for the man, in part, using the coordinates of a GPS device he was carrying.

He was found dead at the bottom of a cliff, the sheriff’s office said.

Because of wind, the sheriff’s office Guardian 2 helicopter was unable to reach the victim, so search-and-rescue crews carried him out, according to the sheriff’s office.