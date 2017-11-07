About 45 minutes later, as Washington State Patrol trooper posted that the roadway was re-opening.

North and southbound lanes of Highway 9 were blocked Tuesday evening after a crash near Snohomish, according to tweets from a Washington State Patrol spokesperson.

At 5:40 p.m., a state trooper tweeted the lanes between Cathcart Way and 164th Street Southeast had to be closed. A bomb squad was called to investigate, but found nothing. It was unclear why the squad was called in.

About 45 minutes later, the trooper posted that the roadway was re-opening.

The trooper reported no information about injuries.