Highway 2 near Leavenworth remains closed Sunday morning after an avalanche in Tumwater Canyon, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Lauren Loebsack, a spokesperson for the Washington State Department of Transportation, said crews are just beginning their assessments as of Sunday morning.

Heavy traffic is causing delays if you're in the Leavenworth area at the moment. The US 2 Tumwater closure remains in place and we are seeing 1 hour+ delays for eastbound travelers on Chumstick. Please be prepared for stop and go traffic or delay your trip until traffic clears. pic.twitter.com/1SGPCmrkW6 — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) December 10, 2022

Highway 2 was originally closed on Saturday as rising temperatures and snow in the forecast led to concerns of an avalanche. Forecasts show a slight chance of snow for the area between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., with conditions becoming sunnier and warmer as the day goes on, reaching a high of 38 degrees.

Looking ahead Sunday morning, Kirby Cook, science and operations officer for the National Weather Service, said that weather conditions through this week should be pretty “benign,” with a few minimal showers expected today, but mostly dry conditions expected through much of the upcoming week.

This upcoming week looks a bit quieter and cooler (cool being in a more literal sense). #WAwx pic.twitter.com/qVIb02HjJj — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 11, 2022

Detours taking cars around Tumwater Canyon via Chumstick Highway are still in place. Saturday night, Washington State Patrol assisted drivers in turning around, including removing about five vehicles that drove past the closure signs and got stuck. The Washington State Patrol warned drivers via Twitter to not disregard these signs.