U.S. Highway 2 between Index & Skykomish is scheduled to re-open at 10 a.m. Saturday, unlocking a critical travel route shut down for two weeks as crews have fought to control the Bolt Creek fire.

Authorities closed that section of the highway Sept. 10, as the fire spread from a report of 20 acres early that day to more than 2,000 acres later that day.

To ready Highway 2, crews removed falling trees and rocks, and those at risk of toppling onto the road, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. The department Friday said the situation was “evolving” and advised travelers to follow all posted signs.

The Bolt Creek wildfire near Index was smoldering on about 10,500 acres Friday, when it was considered it was 96% contained. It could be fully contained by Oct. 1, said Thomas Kyle-Milward, wildfire spokesperson for the state Department of Natural Resources.

Cooler temperatures and relatively high humidity have helped firefighters, Kyle-Milward said. On the western edge, the fire Friday was burning down steep hillsides toward a containment line drawn by fire crews. The fire was most active Friday on the eastern side, near Skykomish.