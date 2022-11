Highway 2 is closed from 88th Street Southeast to Westwick Road after a small plane crashed near the roadway, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

WSDOT, Washington State Patrol and the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office are responding.

🚨HAPPENING NOW⛔️



US 2 is FULLY CLOSED between 88th St SE & 100th St SE/Westwick Road near #Snohomish are closed per @SnoCoSheriff due to a small plane crash incident near the roadway.



There is no estimated time for reopening. Please use alternate routes at this time. pic.twitter.com/339DzPjNce — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) November 18, 2022

There is no estimated time for reopening. Drivers should use alternate routes.

This developing story will be updated.