Officials completely reopened Highway 2 through Stevens Pass Thursday afternoon after several days of partial closure due to fallen trees and power lines, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

WSDOT reported that crews finished clearing downed power lines, moving fallen trees and plowing and treating the highway around 4 p.m.

We're just so excited about US 2 opening that we can't stop sharing the good news! We took the signs down and everything! #snow #nature As you can see there's still a lot of powder up there so carry chains! pic.twitter.com/onJU1cs0NI — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) January 17, 2020

A stretch of the highway between east of Gold Bar and Stevens Pass summit had been closed since Sunday night, when some drivers got stranded because heavy snow sent trees, tree limbs and power lines tumbling.

The road was declared “temporarily reopened” for locals midday Wednesday between Gold Bar and Skykomish, WSDOT said. A portion of the road reopening meant that those living in Index and other nearby small communities could drive to Gold Bar to stock up on essentials.