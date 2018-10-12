A collision early Friday has halted traffic in both directions on Highway 18 in the Hobart area. The route was shut down at Interstate 90 and Issaquah Hobart Road.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said on Twitter that two people died in a vehicle that was hit by a truck. He added that the truck “crossed the center line and struck a passenger vehicle.” The truck driver, he said, went to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition. He has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of vehicular homicide,
The crash blocked all lanes, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Johnson advised drivers to avoid the area. At 6:45 a.m., officials said there was no estimated time for reopening the passage, and that there was a backup along the highway stretching more than three miles.
King 5’s Cam Johnson posted a short video from the site of the collision.
