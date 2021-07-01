High bacteria levels detected in the water at several King County beaches has prompted closures and warnings.
Juanita Beach in Kirkland, Lake Wilderness Beach in Maple Valley and Newcastle Beach in Bellevue all have high bacteria levels, according to the King County Department of Natural Resources and Parks.
The county said wading and swimming in the water at those beaches is not recommended. In Bellevue, the beach is closed but the park remains open.
