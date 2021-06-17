Another week of the state’s vaccine lottery has passed, and this time, a Yakima resident claimed the $250,000 prize, Washington’s Lottery announced Thursday.

The winner, identified as Dillon T., claimed their prize Thursday at the Lottery’s regional office in Yakima, according to a statement from the Lottery. While Dillon T. isn’t available for media inquiries, they’re considering sharing a written statement soon.

Of the 251 prizes available in Tuesday’s “Shot of a Lifetime” drawing, 116 have been claimed as of Thursday, the statement said. They include the $250,000 cash prize, a set of four Seattle Sounders FC tickets and an autographed jersey, a set of two Seattle Storm tickets for the last six games of the season, 41 Microsoft Xboxes, two Nintendo Switches, six Amazon Echo Dots, 49 Discover Passes, eight state Parks camping gift cards and seven Fish & Wildlife “Wild Bucks.”

The rest of the June drawings will take place every Tuesday, with the drawing for the big $1 million jackpot scheduled for July 13.

Last week, the top prize was claimed by someone named Lance R., who said winning the money was “totally unexpected” and “icing on the cake” after he made it through the year without getting sick from COVID-19.

The lottery program aims to encourage vaccination among those who have yet to get their shots, with the aim of pushing the state to its goal of vaccinating at least 70% of residents 16 and older. Reaching that threshold could trigger a statewide reopening ahead of the planned June 30 reopening, Gov. Jay Inslee has said.

Inslee on Thursday also announced a similar vaccine promotion, a lottery specifically for Washington’s military members and veterans. The separate lottery will include an opt-in process for active-duty military personnel, the statement said.