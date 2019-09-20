Editor’s note: You can find our complete coverage of the Global Climate Strike on our Covering Climate Now page.

Today is a good day to ditch the car. It’s the day of the Global Climate Strike, a worldwide youth-led action intended to call attention to the climate crisis, so driving wouldn’t exactly fit the day’s theme — and you’re likely to encounter closed roads along the way.

Demonstrators plan to march down streets running between Capitol Hill, the Denny Triangle/South Lake Union and downtown Seattle, with two groups converging at Westlake Park this afternoon before making their way along Fifth Avenue to Seattle City Hall.

A group that’s expected to include a lot of students will start the day at the Climate Justice Fest at Cal Anderson Park on Capitol Hill, where workshops and other activities will be offered starting at 9 a.m. At noon, the group will head down East Pine Street, continuing on Pine Street to Westlake Park.

Tech workers plan to rally at 11:30 a.m. at the Amazon Spheres, then head to Westlake Park to rendezvous with the Climate Fest group and march to City Hall, where a youth-led rally begins at 1:30 p.m.